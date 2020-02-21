How to change the time zone in your Google Calendar for the entire calendar or individual events

Devon Delfino
S3 Studio/Getty ImagesIt’s easy to change your time zone in Google Calendar to fit your scheduling or travel needs.

If you’ve been using Google Calendar’s basic functions – creating events and calendars to manage your time – you aren’t getting everything you could out of the tool.

For those who travel often, one of the “extras” that can be extremely useful is the ability to take control of your time zones.

On Google Calendar, that means changing your default time zone and creating events with their own zones.

Here’s how to change the time zone in Google Calendar.

How to change the time zone in your Google Calendar for the entire calendar

1. Go to calendar.google.com

2. Click the gear icon and select “Settings”

Devon Delfino/Business InsiderSelect ‘Settings’ in the dropdown menu.

3. Under “Time Zone,” select your desired time zone from the drop down and, if necessary, untick the box next to, “Ask to update my primary time zone to current location”

How to Change Time Zone in Google Calendar 2Devon Delfino/Business InsiderSelect the time zone you desire for your Google Calendar.

How to change the time zone in your Google Calendar for individual events

1. Go to calendar.google.com and click into the date you would like to create your event on

2. Enter the title and click “More options”

Devon Delfino/Business InsiderSelect ‘More options’ to change the time zone for a specific event.

3. Untick the box next to “All day.”

4. Select “Time zone.”

How to Change Time Zone in Google Calendar 4Devon Delfino/Business InsiderClick ‘Time zone’ to make changes.

5. Select the desired time zone (or zones, if you want to start the event in one zone and end in another) for the event and click “OK.”

How to Change Time Zone in Google Calendar 5Devon Delfino/Business InsiderYou can pick the time zone you want for a specific event.

After that, you would simply edit the event as desired, and hit “Save.”

