How to change your default search engine in Firefox on a computer or mobile device

Evan Lorne/Shutterstock You change you default search engine in Firefox to your preferred website.

You can change your default search engine in Firefox on mobile and desktop.

Firefox users can choose between search engines like Google and even Wikipedia.

Here’s how to change your default search engine in Firefox.

Choosing a default search engine can be a fraught issue for the web browsing company.

In fact, the matter was so fraught for browser Mozilla Firefox that it ended in multiple lawsuits over their decision to dump Yahoo in favour of Google as its default search engine.

While Firefox executives clearly felt one way about what should be the default search engine on its platform, you might feel an entirely different way.

Fortunately, you’re not locked into the default search engine of their choosing.

Here’s how to personalise your default search engine in Firefox on both desktop and mobile.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to change your search engine in Firefox on your computer

1. Open Firefox on your Mac or PC.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Open Firefox.

2. Click the three horizontal lines in the top-right, then select “Preferences” from the dropdown menu.

Emma Witman/Business Insider If you’re using a Mac, you can also hold the ‘command’ + ‘,’ keys on your keyboard to summon the Preferences menu in Firefox.

3. Select “Search” from the left hand menu.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Firefox gives the intriguing option of Wikipedia as a default search engine; so given that 90% of my Google searches lead to Wikipedia, I opted for that to skip a step in the future.

4. Under the “Default Search Engine” section, choose your preferred browser in the dropdown menu.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Select your preferred search engine.

How to change your search engine in Firefox on your mobile device

1. Launch the Firefox app on your iPhone or Android.

2. Tap the three horizontal lines at the bottom-right of your screen and choose “Settings.”

Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider Select “Settings.”

3. Under “General,” tap “Search” and then “Google.”

Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider Tap on the “Search” tab.

4. Tap on “Google” under “Default search engine” and then select the browser you’d like to use as your default.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Tap “Google” and then select your new default search engine.

Your selection will be saved and you’ll be automatically redirected to the previous tab.

