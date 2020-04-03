How to change your default search engine in Firefox on a computer or mobile device

Emma Witman
You change you default search engine in Firefox to your preferred website.
Choosing a default search engine can be a fraught issue for the web browsing company.

In fact, the matter was so fraught for browser Mozilla Firefox that it ended in multiple lawsuits over their decision to dump Yahoo in favour of Google as its default search engine.

While Firefox executives clearly felt one way about what should be the default search engine on its platform, you might feel an entirely different way.

Fortunately, you’re not locked into the default search engine of their choosing.

Here’s how to personalise your default search engine in Firefox on both desktop and mobile.

How to change your search engine in Firefox on your computer

1. Open Firefox on your Mac or PC.

How to change default search engine in FirefoxEmma Witman/Business InsiderOpen Firefox.

2. Click the three horizontal lines in the top-right, then select “Preferences” from the dropdown menu.

How to change search engine in FirefoxEmma Witman/Business InsiderIf you’re using a Mac, you can also hold the ‘command’ + ‘,’ keys on your keyboard to summon the Preferences menu in Firefox.

3. Select “Search” from the left hand menu.

How to change search engine in FirefoxEmma Witman/Business InsiderFirefox gives the intriguing option of Wikipedia as a default search engine; so given that 90% of my Google searches lead to Wikipedia, I opted for that to skip a step in the future.

4. Under the “Default Search Engine” section, choose your preferred browser in the dropdown menu.

How to change search engine in FirefoxEmma Witman/Business InsiderSelect your preferred search engine.

How to change your search engine in Firefox on your mobile device

1. Launch the Firefox app on your iPhone or Android.

2. Tap the three horizontal lines at the bottom-right of your screen and choose “Settings.”

How to change search engine in FirefoxIsabella Paoletto/Business InsiderSelect “Settings.”

3. Under “General,” tap “Search” and then “Google.”

How to change search engine in FirefoxIsabella Paoletto/Business InsiderTap on the “Search” tab.

4. Tap on “Google” under “Default search engine” and then select the browser you’d like to use as your default.

How to change search engine in FirefoxEmma Witman/Business InsiderTap “Google” and then select your new default search engine.

Your selection will be saved and you’ll be automatically redirected to the previous tab.

