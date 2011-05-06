How To Swap Out Your iPhone's Browser For A Better One

Photo: Apple

If you’ve jailbroken your iPhone, all it takes is one simple Cydia tweak to change your default browser.Why would you want to do this?



Mobile Safari is starting to look pretty dated when you compare it to iCab Mobile, Mercury Pro, Skyfire–all browsers sold in Apple’s App Store.

These browsers offer tabbed browsing, download management, sync-able passwords, auto-fill information, and even features like full-screen browsing.

But there’s only one problem–every time you tap a link in an email, a text message, or the Twitter app, Mobile Safari pops up, even if you have a better browser installed on your iPhone.

All you need to do is search for “Browser Changer” in Cydia and download the tweak. Then, go to your iPhone Settings app and find the panel for Browser Changer. Tap the browser you want, and you’re done.

Now, whenever you tap a link on your iPhone, your browser of choice will pop up instead of Mobile Safari.

This tweak is especially handy for iPad users, because given the greater amount of screen real estate on an iPad, alternate browsers with better features (like tabbed browsing) are even more valuable.

(via Lifehacker)

