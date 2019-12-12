How to change the cursor on your Windows 10 computer

Taylor Lyles
ShutterstockYou can easily customise the appearance of your cursor in Windows 10.

With the increased popularity of touchscreen devices and tablets it may seem like cursors have become less essential, however if you still use a desktop computer, chances are that you still need a cursor to perform a majority of functions.

Microsoft allows users to fully customise the OS on their device to their liking, which even includes changing the overall appearance of their mouse cursor.

Whether you want to change the colour of the cursor or even the size of the cursor, Microsoft provides robust customisation features for you to experiment with.

How to change the cursor on your Windows 10 computer

1. Boot up your Windows 10 computer.

2. Press the Windows button on your keyboard, or click on the “Search Bar” on your Windows 10 taskbar.

3. Type in “Mouse” and wait for suggestions to appear, then select “Change your mouse settings,” and a new page will open.

How to change the cursor on Windows 10Taylor Lyles/Business InsiderClick ‘Change your mouse settings’ to go to the page where you can change your cursor.

4. In “Change your mouse settings,” click “Additional mouse options.”

How to change the cursor on Windows 10Taylor Lyles/Business InsiderClick ‘Additional mouse options’ to customise the cursor on your Windows 10 device.

5. Click on the “Pointers” tab then select “Browse” on the bottom-right hand corner of the screen. It will launch a slew of cursor options for you to choose from. Select the cursor that you want.

How to change the cursor on Windows 10Taylor Lyles/Business InsiderSelect the new cursor that you want for your Windows 10 device.

6. Click “Open” then press “Apply” to confirm your new cursor.

