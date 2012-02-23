How To Change The Cover Photo In Your Facebook Timeline

After you’ve locked down your Facebook Timeline profile, one of the first things you’d probably want to do is select a cool new cover photo.
Learn how to change and adjust the cover image in less than 60 seconds.
Produced by Daniel Goodman and Kamelia Angelova
