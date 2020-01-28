How to change the background on your Google Slides presentation

Taylor Lyles
Jurgita Vaicikeviciene/Getty ImagesYou can change the background of your Google Slides presentation to an image or colour.

Much like Microsoft Office’sPowerPoint,Google Slides allows users to make powerpoint presentations, albeit through your GoogleAccount. Not only can you save your presentation on Google Drive, but you can also share the presentation with others via a link or invite.

Of course, we all know that creating a new powerpoint presentation usually means dull backgrounds, fortunately,Google allows users to spice up their presentations by changing the background in Google Slides.

Whether you are working on a school presentation, or are about to present some vital information for a business meeting, here’s how to change the background in Google Slides.

How to change the background on a Google Slides presentation

1. Open Google Slides on your PC or Mac computer and create or open a Slides presentation.

2. In your presentation, select the slide(s) that you want to change the background for. Then, click the “Slide” tab at the top of your screen, and then click on “Change background” and a pop-up will appear allowing you to customise your background.

How to change the background on Google SlidesTaylor Lyles/Business InsiderClick ‘Slide’ in the top menu, and a dropdown will appear, then select ‘Change background’ to modify your Slides’ background.

3. In the pop-up window, you can add images from your computer or Google, or select a solid colour or gradient colour.

How to change the background on Google SlidesTaylor Lyles/Business InsiderYou can change your Google Slides background by changing the colour or adding images.

4. After you find the image that you want to use as your background, click “Select” and it will immediately change the background for the current slide in your presentation. To exit out of “Customise Background,” hit “Done.”

