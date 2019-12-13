How to change the text colour in Google Slides on your computer or mobile device

- You can change the text colour in Google Slides in just a few steps.
- To change the text colour in Google Slides, you will have to follow slightly different process on a computer or mobile device.
- Here’s how to find the text-colour option on Google Slides in both ways.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories .
Changing the text colour on a slideshow may sound like a super simple task, but if you use Google Slides, it might take you a little longer to find.
To help you get it done, here’s what you need to know to change the text colour using either the desktop or mobile versions of Google Slides.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
iPhone 11 (From $US699.99 at Best Buy)
Samsung Galaxy S10 (From $US899.99 at Best Buy)
How to change the text colour in Google Slides on desktop
1. Go to slides.new or open your existing slideshow.
2. Add your text if necessary, and then highlight the text you want to change the colour of.
3. Select “Format” in the top toolbar.
4. Hover over “Text” and then “Colour.”
5. Select the colour you want to use from the available options.
You can also select a custom colour by clicking on “Custom” under those preset colour options.
You’d then either click into the colour gradient preview, and use the slide to change the colour hue, or enter a hex code into the section above that preview.
This can be especially helpful if you’re trying to maintain a specific look and feel within your slideshow or stay on-brand.
How to change the text colour in Google Slides on mobile
1. Open the Google Slides app on your iPhone or Android phone.
2. Select the correct presentation, or create a new one and add your desired text to a slide.
3. Select the textbox containing the text you want to change the colour of.
4. Tap the “A” with horizontal lines next to it, located in the top-right corner of the screen.
5. Select “Text colour.”
6. Pick one of the preset colours, a theme, or a custom colour.
- embed type
- product
- oEmbedUrl
- html
- embed type
- product
- oEmbedUrl
- html
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
How to convert Google Slides to a PowerPoint presentation in 4 easy steps
-
How to add music or other audio to a Google Slides presentation
-
How to embed a YouTube video into a PowerPoint presentation, depending on the version of your PowerPoint
-
How to edit Google Docs files offline, for when you’re without internet or trying to eliminate online distractions
-
How to embed a YouTube video in Google Slides in 4 simple steps to make your slideshow presentations more engaging
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.