How to change the text colour in Google Slides on your computer or mobile device

Shutterstock It’s easy to change the text colour in Google Slides using a web browser or the mobile app.

You can change the text colour in Google Slides in just a few steps.

To change the text colour in Google Slides, you will have to follow slightly different process on a computer or mobile device.

Here’s how to find the text-colour option on Google Slides in both ways.

Changing the text colour on a slideshow may sound like a super simple task, but if you use Google Slides, it might take you a little longer to find.

To help you get it done, here’s what you need to know to change the text colour using either the desktop or mobile versions of Google Slides.

How to change the text colour in Google Slides on desktop

1. Go to slides.new or open your existing slideshow.

2. Add your text if necessary, and then highlight the text you want to change the colour of.

3. Select “Format” in the top toolbar.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Highlight your text and click Format.

4. Hover over “Text” and then “Colour.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Select your colour from the drop-down menu.

5. Select the colour you want to use from the available options.

You can also select a custom colour by clicking on “Custom” under those preset colour options.

You’d then either click into the colour gradient preview, and use the slide to change the colour hue, or enter a hex code into the section above that preview.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider You can also further customise your colours.

This can be especially helpful if you’re trying to maintain a specific look and feel within your slideshow or stay on-brand.

How to change the text colour in Google Slides on mobile

1. Open the Google Slides app on your iPhone or Android phone.

2. Select the correct presentation, or create a new one and add your desired text to a slide.

3. Select the textbox containing the text you want to change the colour of.

4. Tap the “A” with horizontal lines next to it, located in the top-right corner of the screen.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click on the ‘A’ in the top right corner.

5. Select “Text colour.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click on Text colour to edit.

6. Pick one of the preset colours, a theme, or a custom colour.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Select a colour from the bottom, or choose a custom one.

