How to change your Steam gaming app's skin, and give the program an entirely new look and feel

Casimiro PT/Shutterstock Changing your Steam skin isn’t nearly as hard as it seems.

You can change your Steam app’s skin – in essence, its appearance – by downloading a file from the internet with a new skin, and adding it to your Steam folders.

Steam Skins allow you to fully customise your Steam app – from the font to the colour of the buttons.

There are hundreds of different skins available online for Steam, with new ones being added all the time.

You can change your Steam skin on both Windows and Mac, although the steps will differ slightly between the two.

Steam offers plenty of chances for gamers to experience computer gaming any way they want to.

While some exercise their right to modify their games beyond recognition, Steam also allows users to take their customisation and modding creativity to the next level, thanks to Steam skins.

Steam skins allow users to change the overall appearance of the Steam app. Some examples include changing the font text is written in, or even redesigning the entire user interface.

If you’re tired of the dull and dark default colours of Steam, and are interested in a change of scenery, here’s how to install skins on Steam – on both Windows and Mac.

How to change Steam skins on Windows



1. Open up a web browser and head to SteamSkins.org. There are numerous sites where you can find Steam skins, but this one aggregates skins from many different sites.

2. Once you’re on the website, select a Steam skin you wish to download. You can search for skins, or browse by category as well. Once you’re on the page for a skin, scroll down to the bottom of the page and download the file from the “Direct Download” link.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider You’ll want to download the skin directly from SteamSkins.

3. Once the .zip file is downloaded, open it and drag the folder that comes out into your Steam skins folder, located in your Steam directory. In nearly all cases, the Steam directory will be located in either your “Program Files” or “Program Files (x86)” folder. There, you’ll want to open “Steam,” and then “Skins.”

4. Drag and drop the skins folder you downloaded into the “Skins” folder in the Steam directory.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider Move the extracted folder into Steam’s ‘Skins’ file.

5. Launch Steam on your computer and click the button that says “Steam” in the top-left. In the drop-down menu, select “Settings.”

6. Once you’re in Settings, click on the “Interface” section in the left sidebar.

7. Click on the skin you want from the “Select the skin you wish Steam to use” drop-down menu.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider Select your new skin from the drop-down menu.

8. After you select a new skin, click “OK” and then restart Steam. After the app finishes restarting, the new skin will be applied.

How to change Steam skins on Mac



1. In your web browser, head to SteamSkins.org.

2. On the site, find the skin you want. You can search for skins, or sort them by category. Click its title to be brought to its information page.

3. At the bottom of the skin’s information page, click the “Direct Download” link. This will download either a.zip or .rar file onto your computer.

4. Double-click the file you downloaded, and your Mac will automatically extract all the files and place them in a single folder.

William Antonelli/Business Insider There may be a ‘Read Me’ file in the folder you extract, which will also explain how to install the skin.

5. In a new Finder window, press Command + Shift + G. This will open a menu asking you for a “path.” Paste “~/Library/Application Support/Steam/Steam.AppBundle/Steam/Contents/MacOS/skins” (without the quotes) into the text box and click “Go.”

William Antonelli/Business Insider Paste in this string to jump right to Steam’s Skins folder.

6. This will open Steam’s Skins folder. Drag and drop the folder you extracted back in Step 4 into this Skins folder.

William Antonelli/Business Insider Move the folder with the skin files to Steam’s ‘Skins’ folder.

7. Open Steam, or restart it if it’s already open. Once it’s open, click the word “Steam” in the menu bar and select “Preferences…” from the drop-down menu.

8. Select “Interface” in the sidebar on the left.

9. Open the drop-down menu labelled “Select the skin you wish Steam to use” and select your new skin. Click “OK” at the bottom of the window.

William Antonelli/Business Insider Switch to your new skin.

10. Steam will ask you to restart. Select “Restart Steam.”

Once Steam starts up again, the new skin should be applied. If it isn’t, make sure that you copied over the right folder, and that the skin you downloaded is up-to-date.

