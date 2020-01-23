How to change your Spotify username by connecting your account to Facebook, on desktop or mobile

Shutterstock You can change your Spotify username by connecting your it to your Facebook account.

It’s currently not possible to directly change your Spotify username or display name within the program.

A workaround for this issue is to connect your Spotify account to Facebook, which you can do from a computer or mobile device, or to try contacting Spotify’s support team.

Connecting your account to Facebook will override your current Spotify username and replace it with your Facebook name.

Unfortunately, it’s impossible to freely change your Spotify username – but there is a workaround.

The current working solution to the issue is to connect your Spotify account to Facebook. This will replace your original Spotify username with your Facebook username. And whenever you change your Facebook name, your Spotify name will update to match.

You can make this change from either Spotify’s desktop app, or from the iPhone and Android mobile app. Here’s how.

How to change your Spotify username by connecting your account to Facebook on a computer



1. Open the Spotify app on your Mac or PC.

2. Click on the downward-pointing arrow next to your profile picture and name in the upper-right corner.

3. Select “Settings” from the dropdown menu.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Access your settings.

4. This will take you to your settings page. Scroll down until you find the “Social” section, where you’ll see a blue button that reads, “Connect to Facebook.” Click this button to begin the process.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Click ‘Connect to Facebook.’

5. This will open a pop-up. Enter your email and password to use your Facebook account.

6. Click the “Log In” button to link your accounts.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Enter your Facebook information.

How to change your Spotify username by connecting your account to Facebook on a mobile device



1. Open the Spotify app on your iPhone, Android, or other mobile device.

2. Tap the gear icon in the upper-right corner to open your settings.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Tap the Settings icon.

3. Scroll down until you find the “Social” tab. Tap to open it.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Tap ‘Social’ to open the menu.

4. Along with toggles to switch certain settings on and off, you’ll find the “Connect to Facebook…” option at the bottom of the page. Tap this.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Connect your account to Facebook.

5. A pop-up will appear announcing that Spotify wants to use Facebook to sign in. Tap “Continue,” which will automatically open Facebook in an Internet tab or its mobile app. Enter your login information if prompted to connect the accounts.

You may be able to change your Spotify username without Facebook by contacting Spotify



If you don’t want to connect your account to Facebook, you may be able to contact the Spotify support team to help set up a new account with the same email.

A representative may be able to help transfer your information to a new account, where you can create a new username. This will save your playlists, the music saved to your library, and the people you follow.

