How to change a playlist cover on the Spotify app for Android and iPhone

You can customize the auto-generated playlist cover on Spotify. Marianne Ayala/Insider

To change a Spotify playlist picture, rearrange your favorite songs or upload original art.

By default, Spotify creates a collage using the cover art from the first four songs of a playlist.

You can change the playlist cover in the Spotify app for iPhone or Android.

Visit Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

Creating custom playlists is one of the main benefits of a Spotify Premium subscription. Whether you are curating a ‘Strictly Beyonce’ playlist for your weekly cleanathon or a fitness soundtrack to help you sweat, Spotify allows you to personalize your playlists to suit you, your event and your mood.

For the playlist cover, you may have noticed that Spotify creates a collage using album art from some of the songs on your playlist. If you’re looking to change or customize a playlist cover, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s how it’s done:

How to change a Spotify playlist picture on an iPhone

By default, Spotify uses the album covers from the first four songs in your playlist to create the playlist cover collage. To change it, you can rearrange the order of the songs in your playlist or upload or take a new photo.

1. Open the Spotify app. Tap Your Library and select a playlist you’ve created.

2. Tap the three dot icon above the list of songs.

Tap the three dots to edit, download, or add songs to your playlist. Emmaline Windeler/Insider

3. Tap Edit.

In the Edit section, you can also remove songs, change the name of your playlist, or add a description. Emmaline Windeler/Insider

4. To rearrange the songs on your playlist, tap and hold the three horizontal bars next to a song, then drag your finger up or down. Take your finger off the screen to drop a song into its new place. Once you’re satisfied with the order, tap Save.

Rearrange songs using a simple drag and drop gesture. Emmaline Windeler/Insider

5. To upload custom art or a photo, tap Change Image under the current cover art. Tap Choose from library or Take photo. For the library option, tap to select a photo from your iPhone’s image library, then Choose, then Save.

You can choose a photo from your library or take a picture on the spot with your iPhone camera. Emmaline Windeler/Insider

How to change a Spotify playlist picture on an Android

Previously, Android users could only upload custom cover art on the Spotify desktop site, but this is no longer the case. Similar to the iPhone app, Android users can rearrange playlists songs to change the cover art or upload a photo from their device.

1. Open the Spotify app. Tap Your Library and select a playlist you’ve created.

2. Tap the three dot icon above the list of songs.

3. Tap Edit playlist.

4. To rearrange the songs on your playlist, tap and hold the three horizontal bars next to a song, then drag your finger up or down. Take your finger off the screen to drop a song into its new place. Once you’re satisfied with the order, tap Save.

5. To upload custom art or a photo for the album cover, tap Change Image under the current cover art. Tap Choose photo or Take photo. If you’re choosing a photo, tap to select an image from your Android’s photo library, then Use photo, then Save.