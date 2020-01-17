How to change your Spotify profile picture using the desktop app, and personalise your account

- The only way to change your Spotify profile picture is through the desktop app.
- In the Spotify desktop app, you’ll have to click on your profile name and then hover over the circular picture to change the photo.
- Your Spotify profile picture can help personalise your account, and help followers identify you.
To better identify your account for friends, family, and followers, you may want to update your Spotify profile picture.
You can easily make this change in the desktop app. This is currently the only way to change your picture, as you’re unable to do so either on Spotify’s website or mobile app.
In addition to changing the photo, you can also remove the photo entirely. This will revert your Spotify picture back to a grey silhouette of a person.
Here’s how to change your profile picture.
How to change your Spotify profile picture
1. Open the Spotify app on your Mac or PC.
2. Click on your your current photo in the upper-right corner. Don’t click on the drop arrow, as that will only bring you to your Spotify account online.
3. This will bring you to your user page. Hover over your current circular photo with your cursor until you see a “Change” option appear. Click once it appears.
4. You now have the choice to remove your photo entirely or simply select a new one. Click “Change” to pick a new photo.
5. This will open a pop-up. Find the picture you want on your computer, and click on the desired photo once you’ve located it. Click “Open” when you’re ready, which will automatically save your new profile picture.
