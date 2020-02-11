How to change your Spotify country, to keep your free account working while you're overseas

Reuters To change your country on Spotify, you’ll need to be physically located in another country.

You can change your country on Spotify by accessing your account settings page using the desktop app or Spotify website.

You’ll need to change your Spotify country if you have a free account and have moved to a new country, or are travelling for an extended period of time.

Your Spotify account defaults to the country you create the account in – but you can easily change it when needed.

Whether you’re moving to a new country or are just travelling for the summer, you can change your Spotify country by accessing your account settings. You can do this through any internet browser, whether you’re on a Mac, PC, iPhone, or Android device.

If you have a Premium account, you can travel anywhere in the country without changing your settings (although you might want to update your billing information if you’ve moved).

If you have a free account, however, you can only listen to music abroad for 14 days before you have to change your country. Any longer than that, and your music will be stopped.

It’s important to note, however, that you can’t change to any country. Your new country will only appear if you’re actually there. This means you can’t change your country in advance if you’re going on a trip.

Here’s how to change your Spotify country.

How to change your Spotify country



1. Open the Spotify website in your browser of choice. You can do this on both desktop and mobile. Log in with Facebook or your current username and password if you haven’t already.

2. Once you’ve logged in, click or tap on your profile picture in the upper-right corner of the screen. Select “Account” from the dropdown menu that appears.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Open your account information online.

3. This will bring you to your account overview. You should see your username, email, date of birth, and current country. Click “Edit profile” to make changes.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Open the profile editing page.

4. Scroll down until you find the country section. If you’re in another country, you’ll be able to open a dropdown menu by clicking or tapping it.

It’s important to note that when making this change, your new country will only appear if you’re actually there – you can’t switch to a country that you’re not already in.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Once you enter a new country, the dropdown menu will become available.

