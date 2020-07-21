How to change the size of slides in Microsoft PowerPoint to match your customised presentation style or screen size

SeventyFour/Getty Images You can customise your PowerPoint slide sizes across operating systems.

You can change the size of a slide in your PowerPoint presentation through the “Design” menu.

Microsoft PowerPoint allows you to change slide sizes on the Windows PC, Apple MacOS, and web-based apps.

When it comes to designing your visual presentation, one size does not fit all.

That’s doubly true for PowerPoint presentations, which may be viewed on several platforms and devices. Sometimes PowerPoint’s default slide isn’t the best option for your project, and the program has a built-in fix for that.

When you create a presentation in Microsoft PowerPoint, you can customise your slides’ size and dimension. This allows you to choose a perfect canvass for your content.

Microsoft offers the ability to change the size of your slides on the Windows, Mac, and web-based apps. Here’s how to do it.

How to change slide size in PowerPoint for PC

1. Open an existing PowerPoint file, or start a new presentation.

2. Select “Design” from the top menu bar.

Emma Witman/Business Insider You may be asked if you want the existing content to be scaled up or down to the new dimensions.

3. Toward the right, click “Slide Size.”

4. In the drop-down menu, select Standard, Widescreen, or “Custom Slide Size…”

Emma Witman/Business Insider You can also choose the orientation of the slides.

5. When you’re done, click “OK.”

How to change slide size in PowerPoint for Mac

1. Create a new presentation, or launch an existing file.

2. Click “Design” from the top-line row of options.

Emma Witman/Business Insider There are a few minor differences between the PowerPoint app for Mac and PC users.

3. Toward the right, you’ll see “Slide Size.” Click it for a drop-down menu of options.

You can choose from preset sizes or customise your slide dimensions. You can choose from preset sizes or customise your slide dimensions.

4. Select the included Standard or Widescreen options, or click “Page Setup…” for a custom size.

5. Choose “OK” when you’re done.

How to change slide size in PowerPoint for web

1. Navigate to powerpoint.office.com and sign in to your Microsoft account.

2. Open a new or existing PowerPoint.

3. Select “Design” from the top row of options.

4. Click “Slide Size.”

Emma Witman/Business Insider From here, the interface will be similar to Mac or PC.

5. Select between Widescreen and Standard, or create custom dimensions with “Custom Slide Size…”

6. If selecting custom, enter the dimensions and then choose whether you want it in landscape or portrait mode.

Emma Witman/Business Insider You can use the sliders to adjust your custom dimensions.

7. Choose between maximizing your slide size or scaling it to fit the new dimensions.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Customised dimensions may work better, or may not have a good visual appeal when manipulated.

8. Click “OK.”

