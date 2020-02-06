How to change your Skype profile picture on a computer or mobile device

Castleski/Shutterstock It’s easy to change your Skype profile picture to personalise your account.

You can easily change your Skype profile picture to customise your account’s appearance.

Your Skype profile picture will appear whenever you issue or receive friend requests.

Skype has become a popular telecommunication tool over the years. The app has made both domestic and international audio calls and video chats much easier.

Similar to most apps, Skype has several features to add personal flair to your account, including a profile picture. The option to add a profile picture allows people to have a better idea of who is in their contact list or who is adding them on Skype.

It’s very simple to change your Skype profile picture. Here’s how to do it.

How to change your Skype profile picture on a computer



1. Open Skype on your Mac or PC.

2. Click on your profile picture.

3. Select “Settings” on the dropdown menu that appears.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider Click on ‘Settings.’

4. On the Settings page, select “Account & Profile” on the left-hand side of the menu.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider Click on the ‘Account and Profile’ and then ‘Profile Picture’ to start changing your profile picture.

5. Click on “Profile picture” and the new page will show your current profile picture (if any). Click on your profile picture to upload a new photo from your computer.

How to change your Skype profile picture on a mobile device



1. Launch your Skype app on your iPhone or Android device.

2. Tap on your profile picture, which is located at the top centre of the screen.

3. Tap “Settings” and then “Account & profile.”

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider Tap ‘Settings’ to proceed to your profile picture.

4. Select “Profile picture” to add a photo.

5. Tap on your profile picture to take a new photo. You can also select a picture from your mobile device by tapping the photo icon on the bottom left corner once the camera is open.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider You can take a new photo by tapping the picture icon on the bottom left of the screen.

