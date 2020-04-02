How to change your Skype password on a computer, or reset it

You can easily change your Skype password if you remember your old password.

If you’re forgotten your Skype password, you can reset your password in a few simple steps.

If you think the security of your Skype account may have become compromised, it’s a good idea to proactively change the password. After all, Skype is not only linked to numerous of your contacts, but also contains your credit card and bank account information.

On the other hand, if you have forgotten your Skype password you will need to change it – so long as you haven’t also forgotten how to get into the email associated with the account, you’ll be all set.

Here’s how to change your Skype password.

How to change your Skype password on a computer if you remember your old password

1. Log into Skype on your Mac or PC, then click on your profile image at the top left.

2. Click “Settings” on the dropdown menu.

3. Click “Your account.”

4. On the next page, scroll down and click “Change password.”

Steven John/Business Insider At this stage, you may need to complete two-step verification via an email or text with a code.

5. Enter your new password and confirm.

How to change your Skype Password if you’ve forgotten your password

1. If you’ve forgotten your Skype password, you can open this account recovery link on your PC or Mac to change your password.

2. Once you’re at the website, enter your email, phone or Skype name associated with your account and click “Next.”

Stephanie Lin/Business Insider Enter the email, phone or Skype name associated with your account.

3. Choose how you would like to get your security code and click “Get code.”

4. Enter the security code you’ve received and click “Next.”

Stephanie Lin/Business Insider Enter the security code you’ve received and click ‘Next.’

5. Enter a new password and press “Next.”

