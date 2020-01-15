How to change your Skype display name, to make it easier for friends or employers to find you

Gil C/Shutterstock There are two easy ways to change your name on Skype.

You can easily change your Skype display name by editing your profile, which you can do on your computer or mobile device.

Your Skype display name is how you’ll appear to others who search your name, so it may be helpful to use your first and last name, or another name that you can be easily found with.

Whether it’s for a friend across the country or a potential employer scheduling an interview, you’ll want to make sure users can easily find you on Skype with your display name.

You can change your display name through either Skype’s desktop app, or the mobile app for iPhone and Android. Both require you to access your settings to make the change.

It’s also worth noting that your display name is different than your username. You used to be able to create a custom username, but now, usernames are randomly-assigned codes, making your display name the main way users find you.

Here’s how to change it.

How to change your Skype display name on desktop



1. Open the Skype app on your computer.

2. Click the three dots next to your name in the upper-left corner.

3. Click “Settings.”

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Select ‘Settings’ from your Skype homepage.

4. Under “Manage,” click “Your profile.”

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Find and click ‘Your profile.’

5. This will open a new tab in your default web browser. Click “Edit profile” in the upper-right corner of this page.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider You can edit your profile from this page.

6. In the box labelled “Name,” enter your new display name, and click “Save” when you’re done. You may also be prompted to add a country or region at this time.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Click ‘Save’ when you’re finished.

How to change your



Skype



display name on a mobile device



1. Open the Skype app on your iPhone or Android device.

2. Tap your profile picture at the top of the screen. If you don’t have a profile picture for your account, it will be your initials in a grey circle.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Tap on your profile picture or initials.

3. This will open a pop-up. In the “Manage” section, tap “Skype profile.”

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Open your Skype profile.

4. Tap the pencil next to your current display name. Enter your new display name, and tap the checkmark when you’re done.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Tap the pencil to make changes.

This is the easiest way to access your display name. However, you can also make the change another way:

1. Again, tap your profile picture. In the “Manage” section, tap “Settings.”

2. In your Settings, tap on “Account & Profile.” This will open a new page where you can edit your name.

You can also add an “About me” section, your birthday, your location, and more on this page as well.

