How to change Siri's voice or language on your Mac computer in 4 steps

- To change Siri’s voice on your Mac, you’ll just need to open the Siri menu in System Preferences.
- The voices available to you will change depending on what language Siri is set to.
- You can change the gender of Siri’s voice, as well as its regional accent.
- Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories .
Over time, you may find yourself growing bored of Siri’s same old speaking voice. Fortunately, Apple gives you the option to switch up Siri’s vocal tones.
Siri has dozens of different voices â€” several languages (of which there are 21) have at least two voices. There are six voices available for US English alone.
If you’re ready to customise Siri’s voice on your Mac, here’s how to do it.
How to change Siri’s voice on a Mac
1. Click the Apple symbol, located in the top-left corner of your screen, and select “System Preferences…”
2. Select “Siri” from the list of icons.
3. Click the “Language” tab to pick your language. It will default to whatever language your computer is set to â€” likely “English (United States)” if you’re in the US.
4. Once you’ve set your language, click the “Siri Voice” tab and choose Siri’s vocal gender and accent, if available. Not all languages will have different options, but most will give you at least Male and Female.
- embed type
- product
- oEmbedUrl
- html
Related coverage from Tech Reference:
-
How to disable Siri on your Mac computer through System Preferences
-
How to change the voice on your iPhone for Siri or VoiceOver
-
How to flip the screen on your Mac computer in 3 ways through its ‘Displays’ settings
-
How to show the battery percentage on your Mac computer and customise your settings to save battery
-
How to change the cursor size on a Mac computer in 3 steps
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.