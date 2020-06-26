How to change your signature in Yahoo Mail and update your contact information for recipients

Christina Liao
SOPA Images/ShutterstockYahoo Mail users can edit their signatures on the site and mobile app.

Once you know how to add a signature in Yahoo Mail, it’s also essential to understand how to edit it.

If any of the details you’ve included in your signature have changed – or if you don’t like Yahoo Mail’s default message for mobile – you’ll want to update it as you see fit.

Here’s how to change your Yahoo Mail signature on mobile and desktop.

How to change your signature on Yahoo Mail’s mobile app

1. Open the Yahoo Mail app.

2. Tap on the profile icon in the top left.

Add yahoo mail signature 1Christina Liao/Business InsiderThe circle above ‘Inbox’ in the top left corner of your screen is your profile icon.

3. Choose “Settings.”

4. Scroll down to the “General” section and select “Signature.”

5. Tap on the text box below your email address and begin editing.

2 change yahoo mail signatureChristina Liao/Business InsiderYou can wipe your entire signature clean, start again, or modify the signature’s specific elements.

6. Tap the back arrow in the top left corner of your screen to save your new signature.

How to change your signature on Yahoo Mail’s website

1. Go to Yahoo Mail and sign in.

2. Click “Settings.”

3. A pop-up will appear under “Settings.” Choose “More Settings.”

3 change yahoo mail signatureChristina Liao/Business Insider‘More Settings’ can be found toward the bottom of the pop-up.

4. Select “Mailboxes.”

5. Click on the account you’d like to add a signature for.

4 change yahoo mail signatureChristina Liao/Business InsiderUnder ‘Mailbox list,’ you’ll find one or more email accounts listed.

6. Choose the text box below “Signature” and begin editing.

Change yahoo mail signature 5Christina Liao/Business InsiderChange the format text, hyperlink, or use emojis and image when you’re creating a signature on Yahoo Mail’s website.

7. Select “Save.”

