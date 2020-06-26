How to change your signature in Yahoo Mail and update your contact information for recipients

SOPA Images/Shutterstock Yahoo Mail users can edit their signatures on the site and mobile app.

To change your Yahoo Mail signature, you’ll have to follow a similar process to adding a signature for the first time.

You can change your signature in Yahoo Mail on both the mobile app and website.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

Once you know how to add a signature in Yahoo Mail, it’s also essential to understand how to edit it.

If any of the details you’ve included in your signature have changed – or if you don’t like Yahoo Mail’s default message for mobile – you’ll want to update it as you see fit.

Here’s how to change your Yahoo Mail signature on mobile and desktop.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to change your signature on Yahoo Mail’s mobile app



1. Open the Yahoo Mail app.

2. Tap on the profile icon in the top left.

Christina Liao/Business Insider The circle above ‘Inbox’ in the top left corner of your screen is your profile icon.

3. Choose “Settings.”

4. Scroll down to the “General” section and select “Signature.”

5. Tap on the text box below your email address and begin editing.

Christina Liao/Business Insider You can wipe your entire signature clean, start again, or modify the signature’s specific elements.

6. Tap the back arrow in the top left corner of your screen to save your new signature.

How to change your signature on Yahoo Mail’s website



1. Go to Yahoo Mail and sign in.

2. Click “Settings.”

3. A pop-up will appear under “Settings.” Choose “More Settings.”

Christina Liao/Business Insider ‘More Settings’ can be found toward the bottom of the pop-up.

4. Select “Mailboxes.”

5. Click on the account you’d like to add a signature for.

Christina Liao/Business Insider Under ‘Mailbox list,’ you’ll find one or more email accounts listed.

6. Choose the text box below “Signature” and begin editing.

Christina Liao/Business Insider Change the format text, hyperlink, or use emojis and image when you’re creating a signature on Yahoo Mail’s website.

7. Select “Save.”

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from Tech Reference:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.