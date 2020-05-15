How to change your email signature in Outlook in 2 different ways

Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto/Getty Images You can change your signature in Outlook to tailor it to different email recipients.

You can easily change your signature in Outlook permanently by editing it in the Signatures and Stationary dialog box.

Alternatively, you can also change a default signature for a specific email message by selecting a different one from the Signature drop-down menu in the ribbon bar.

Outlook lets you maintain different signatures that you can use for each email account or for different kinds of correspondence.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

If you’re using the signature feature in Outlook to add a standardised block of text to the end of each of your messages, you might sometimes want to customise that text.

Or perhaps you want to edit an existing signature more permanently. Either way, it’s easy to do.

Here’s how to change signatures in Outlook.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to change your signature in Outlook



If you want to make a permanent change to a signature you insert in Outlook messages all the time, you can do that easily using the Signatures and Stationary dialog box.

1. Open Outlook and then click “New Email” in the ribbon bar to create a blank email message.

2. In the untitled email message, go to the ribbon bar. Click “Signature” and then “Signatures….”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Open the Signatures and Stationary dialog box by choosing Signatures… from the ribbon bar.

3. In the “Select signatures to edit” window at the top left, select the signature you want to change.

4. In the “edit signature” window below, make any desired changes to the signature. You can edit the text itself, as well as change the formatting or add elements like images.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can edit your signature in the box as you wish.

5. When you’re done, click “OK.” Your edits will be saved to the signature for all new email messages.

How to swap one signature for another in an Outlook message



If you want to customise the signature that appears automatically in a new email message, you have two simple options:

In the new untitled email, go to the ribbon bar and click “Signature.” Then choose a different signature from the drop-down list. The signature will automatically change to the signature you want to use.

You can edit the signature directly in the email message. Just change the signature text or delete it entirely.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You also have the option to change your signature for a specific email.

When you choose a signature from the drop-down menu, it replaces whatever signature is already in the email message.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from Tech Reference:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.