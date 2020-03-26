How to change your default search engine in Google Chrome, and switch between Google, Bing, and more

PREMIO STOCK/Shutterstock It’s easy to change your default search engine in Google Chrome.

Google might seem like the natural choice for a default search engine in Google Chrome.

But like a Windows user with an iPhone, we’re not always loyal to one company. After all, picking and choosing the best products available to us is a big part of being a smart consumer.

So whether it’s Google, Bing, or even a more obscure search engine, the point is this: You’ve got options.

And regardless of what your preference is – there’s no judgment – here’s how to set that search engine as your default in Google Chrome, using either the desktop app for Mac and PC, or the mobile app for iPhone and Android devices.

How to change your default search engine in Google Chrome on desktop



1. On your Mac or PC, open a Google Chrome window and click the three vertical dots in the top-right corner.

2. From the drop-down menu, select “Settings.”

Emma Witman/Business Insider The settings menu icon has the appearance of an ellipsis symbol (…) that’s been turned sideways.

3. Select “Search engine” from the left sidebar, and click “Manage search engines” in that menu that appears.

Emma Witman/Business Insider You can also scroll down to the ‘Search engine’ section in the settings, rather than navigate to it with a click on the menu.

4. Find your preferred search engine, and then click the three dots symbol to its right. Select “Make default” from the drop down menu.

Emma Witman/Business Insider I’ll go with Bing for my default browser.

How to change your default search engine in Google Chrome on a mobile device



1. Launch the Chrome app on your iPhone or Android device.

2. Tap the three dots at the bottom-right of the screen and choose “Settings.”

3. Tap “Search engine.”

4. Select your preferred search engine from the list that appears.

Emma Witman/Business Insider You’ll have the same default options here as you do in the desktop app.

