How to change your default search engine in Google Chrome, and switch between Google, Bing, and more

- You can change your default search engine in Google Chrome by heading to your Settings menu.
- In that menu, you can change Google Chrome’s default search engine from Google to Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo, and more.
- Both the Google Chrome desktop app and mobile app allow you to change your default search engine at any time.
Google might seem like the natural choice for a default search engine in Google Chrome.
But like a Windows user with an iPhone, we’re not always loyal to one company. After all, picking and choosing the best products available to us is a big part of being a smart consumer.
So whether it’s Google, Bing, or even a more obscure search engine, the point is this: You’ve got options.
And regardless of what your preference is – there’s no judgment – here’s how to set that search engine as your default in Google Chrome, using either the desktop app for Mac and PC, or the mobile app for iPhone and Android devices.
How to change your default search engine in Google Chrome on desktop
1. On your Mac or PC, open a Google Chrome window and click the three vertical dots in the top-right corner.
2. From the drop-down menu, select “Settings.”
3. Select “Search engine” from the left sidebar, and click “Manage search engines” in that menu that appears.
4. Find your preferred search engine, and then click the three dots symbol to its right. Select “Make default” from the drop down menu.
How to change your default search engine in Google Chrome on a mobile device
1. Launch the Chrome app on your iPhone or Android device.
2. Tap the three dots at the bottom-right of the screen and choose “Settings.”
3. Tap “Search engine.”
4. Select your preferred search engine from the list that appears.
