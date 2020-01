How to change your ringtone on an Android device, and pick between preset or custom ringtones

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider It’s easy to change your ringtone on an Android phone or tablet.

Your phone’s ringtone can say a lot about your personality.

The default ringtone that comes with your Android phone isn’t always going to feel like it’s right for you. You might find it annoying, too similar to another sound, or just want something that’s a better fit for who you are.

Luckily, Android phones come with a plethora of ringtones to choose from. You can even set custom ringtones, too.

Here’s how.

How to change your ringtone on an Android



1. Open the Settings app on your Android mobile device.

2. Tap on “Sounds and vibration.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Open your phone’s ‘Sounds and vibration’ menu.

3. Tap on “Ringtone.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider The ‘Ringtone’ tab will show your current ringtone selection.

4. The next menu will be a list of possible preset ringtones. With the volume turned up on your device, tap to test different ringtone options until you find the one you want.

5. Once you’ve selected a new ringtone, tap on it so that there’s a blue circle to the left of the selection.

6. If you want to add a custom ringtone, tap on the + icon in the upper-right corner of the screen and select an option from any of the lists available.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider There’s a long list of preset ringtones.

Your new ringtone will be saved as soon as you exit the Settings app.

Note that if you want a custom ringtone that isn’t listed under the + menu, you’ll have to download it directly to your Android device.

