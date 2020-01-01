How to change your relationship status on Facebook, and adjust who can see it

Shutterstock You can change your relationship status on Facebook and adjust who can see it all in a few steps.

If you want to change your relationship status on Facebook, it can be a bit complicated, as it’s one of those features buried in the many other options that you have for customising your profile.

However, if you know where to go on your profile to change your relationship status, you can easily make changes to it and adjust who can see it.

Here’s what you’ll need to do to update your relationship status on Facebook.

Facebook gives you so many options to customise your profile, in fact there are so many that it can feel a bit overwhelming at times, especially if you’re starting from scratch.

Regardless of how long you’ve had your profile, one of the updates you’ll want to change right away is your relationship status.

Here’s how to navigate through your profile and make that change.

How to change your relationship status on Facebook

1. Go to facebook.com and log into your account, if needed.

2. Click your name in the top toolbar to get to your profile.

3. Click the “Edit Profile” button at the top of your profile.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click ‘Edit Profile.’

4. Scroll down to the “Relationship” section and click the pencil icon next to your current relationship status.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click the pencil icon.

5. Select “Edit,” next to your current relationship status, again.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click ‘Edit’ again.

6. Click into the dropdown menu and choose your desired status.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Select your relationship status.

7. Enter additional information, if desired.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider You can also select who can see your updated status.

8. Change who can view your status update in the dropdown next to “Save Changes,” then click “Save Changes” to update your status.

