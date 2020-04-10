How to change your recovery email in Gmail using your computer

Shutterstock You can change your Gmail recovery email in a few simple steps.

You should change your recovery email in Gmail if you recently made a new email, your old one got deleted, or you simply want to keep your account secure.

Your recovery email in Gmail is used to contact you in case your Gmail account is breached or you forget your password.

To view or change your recovery email in Gmail, first navigate to the Google account management page.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

When you first sign up for a Gmail account, you are required to provide a recovery email address.

A recovery email ensures Google is able to contact you regarding the security of your account, in case any sort of strange actions are taken that are atypical from your habits, or if you simply forget your password.

To view your recovery email, if you’ve forgotten it, or change it to a more updated secondary email, first access the GoogleAccount management page.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to change your recovery email in Gmail

1. Launch https://gmail.com/ in your preferred browser on your Mac or PC.

2. Once logged in, click your account photo on the right to access a dropdown menu.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider First access the dropdown menu on the right.

3. Select “Manage your Google Account.”

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Select ‘Manage your Google Account’ from the dropdown menu.

4. On the Google Account page, on the left, select “Personal Info” from the menu.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Select ‘Personal Info’ from the left.

5. Scroll down to “Contact info” and select “Email” by clicking on the arrow to the right.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Select ‘Email.’

6. On the Email page, select “Recovery email” under “Google Account email.”

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Under ‘Email,’ select the recovery email.

7. A new page will prompt you to enter your Gmail password to ensure security.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Enter your Gmail password.

8. Under “Recovery email,” select the arrow to the right to edit your current recovery email.

9. In the pop-up window, enter the new recovery email you wish to use for your Gmail account, then select “Done.”

Meira Gebel/Business Insider After you’ve entered the new recovery email, select ‘Done.’

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.