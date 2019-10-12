How to change your PS4 password, or reset your password if you've forgotten it

Shutterstock It’s easy to change your PS4 password in a few different ways.

You can change your PS4 password using the Settings menu on your PS4, or you can go to Sony’s account management page on the web.

If you’ve forgotten your password, you can request a password reset email on the PS4 or using the web.

For enhanced security, be sure to create a strong password that contains upper- and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols.

Just like your computer and phone, your PS4 has its own login and password.

If you ever need to change the password, it’s easy to do, though the process varies depending upon whether you simply want to change the password – or if you must change it because you’ve forgotten your existing one.

Either way, when you create your new password, remember to make it strong by including at least 12 characters, upper- and lowercase letters, numbers, and special symbols.

How to change your PS4 password, if you know your current password



1. Using your PS4 controller, select “Settings.”

2. Select “Account Management.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider The password settings are found in the Account Management section.

3. Select “Account Information.”

4. Select “Security.” You may need to enter your current password.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Choose Security to change your password.

5. Select “Password.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider In the Security section, you can change your password as well as other security features, like enabling two-step verification.

6. Enter your new password twice, and then select “Continue.”

You can also change your password in a web browser on your computer.

To do that, go to Sony’s account management web page, log in with your username and password, and then follow the instructions to change your password.

How to reset your PS4 password, if you’ve forgotten your current password



1. Using your PS4 controller, select “Settings.”

2. Select “Account Management.”

3. If you’re automatically signed in, select “Sign Out.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider If you’re automatically signed in, you need to sign out so you can request a password reset.

4. Select “Sign In.”

5. When you see the sign in screen, press the Triangle button on the controller.

6. If needed, enter your sign-in ID. Then select “Next.”

7. You should get an email at the address you just entered. Click the link in the email.

8. Follow the instructions on the password reset web page to verify your identity and enter the new password.

You can also reset your password in a web browser on your computer.

To do that, go to Sony’s account management web page and click “Trouble signing in?” Choose “I forgot my password” and follow the instructions to get a reset email and change your password.

