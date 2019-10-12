How to change your PS4 background to a custom image

Shutterstock It’s easy to change your PS4 background to a custom image using a USB drive.

You can change your PS4 background to a custom image in just a few steps.

First, you’ll have to put the image you want to use on a USB drive in a folder called Images.

You can then go to the Themes section in your PS4 Settings to upload images from your USB and change your background.

If you’re tired of that swirly blue background on your PS4‘s home screen, you don’t have to live with it any longer.

You can replace it with any image you like – your own photos or anything you find online. In fact, Sony put about two dozen gorgeous game images on its blog that you can download and use if you like.

Whatever photos, screenshots, or images you use, remember that for best results, you’ll want to use images that are either 1920 x 1080 pixels or 3840 x 2160 pixels, which matches the resolution and aspect ratio of a PS4 and PS4 Pro, respectively.

How to change your PS4 background



1. Start by copying the image you want to use to a folder called “Images” and place it on a USB drive.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Copy the image you want to use as a background to a USB drive.

2. Insert the USB drive in your PS4.

3. Using the PS4 controller, select “Settings.”

4. Select “Themes.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider The background settings are found in the Themes menu.

5. Select “Select Theme.”

6. Select “Custom.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Rather than choosing a preset theme, select Custom, where you can specify your own image.

7. Select “Select Image.”

8. Select “USB Storage Device.”

9. Choose the image you want to use from your USB drive.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider If you put more than one image on the USB drive, you can choose among them now.

10. If you want to zoom in on a detail in your image, use the right stick to zoom. When you’re happy with the result, select “Apply.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider When you’re done, the image will be your new background.

