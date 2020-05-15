How to change your profile picture on Twitch in 2 ways, or edit your current picture

Devon Delfino
Thomas Trutschel/Getty ImagesIt’s easy to change your profile picture on Twitch.

Your profile picture is a representation of who you are on a particular platform or website. But that doesn’t mean you can’t have fun with it, especially on a platform that’s geared toward entertainment, like Twitch.

You can change your profile picture on Twitch with just a few clicks. The whole process should only take you a minute or so to complete, provided you already have your new profile photo picked out.

Here’s how to change your profile picture through the Twitch website on your Mac or PC, and through the Twitch app on your iPhone or Android device.

How to change profile picture on Twitch through the website

1. In any internet browser on your Mac or PC, go to twitch.tv and log into your account, and then click your profile icon in the top-right corner of the screen.

2. Click your current profile photo again to be taken to your settings.

How to change profile picture on Twitch 1Devon Delfino/Business InsiderOpen your profile settings.

3. Click “Update Profile Picture” (under the “Profile” section of your account settings).

How to change profile picture on Twitch 2Devon Delfino/Business InsiderYou can click the trashcan to delete your profile picture altogether.

4. Select “Upload Photo” (or “Edit Current Thumbnail” if you want to simply re-crop your existing profile photo).

How to change profile picture on Twitch 3Devon Delfino/Business InsiderYou can pick a new picture or edit your current one.

5. Select the appropriate photo from your computer.

6. Crop and rotate your profile photo as desired, then hit “Save.”

How to change profile picture on Twitch 5Devon Delfino/Business InsiderChoose how you want the photo to be displayed.

How to change profile picture on Twitch through the app

1. Open the Twitch app on your iPhone or Android device, and from any page, tap your profile picture in the top-left corner.

How to change profile picture on Twitch 6William Antonelli/Business InsiderYou can find this on any page.

2. Your profile will open. Tap the gear icon in the top-right corner, and then select “Settings.”

How to change profile picture on Twitch 7William Antonelli/Business InsiderOpen your Settings page.

3. In the menu that appears, tap the first option, “Account.”

How to change profile picture on Twitch 8William Antonelli/Business InsiderTap the first ‘Account’ option.

4. Tap “Edit Profile.”

5. Tap “Select Image” on the page that appears. You’ll then be able to either take a photo, or choose a photo from your device’s camera roll.

How to change profile picture on Twitch 9William Antonelli/Business InsiderPick a new image from your phone.

6. Once you’ve selected and cropped the photo, tap “Save” in the top-left corner.

