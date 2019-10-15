How to change the profile picture on your Mac computer for a customised display

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider You can change your profile picture on your Mac using System Preferences.

To change your profile picture on a Mac, you’ll have to go through your computer’s System Preferences. It should only take a minute or so to do.

Here’s what else you’ll need to do to change your Mac‘s profile picture and customise a user account’s display.

Customising your Mac, by doing things like changing your desktop background or profile picture, can be a fun way to make it feel more familiar and comfortable.

And if you’re interested in changing your Mac‘s profile photo – that’s the icon you see every time you log into your computer – you’ll only need to set aside a minute or so to get it done.

Here’s every step you’ll need to take to accomplish the task.

How to change your profile picture on a Mac

Even if you aren’t particularly familiar with your Mac, this should be fairly easy:

1. Click the Apple icon in the top-left corner of the screen and select “System Preferences.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Select “System Preferences” from the menu.

2. Click “Users and Groups.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click “Users and Groups” in the fourth row of System Preferences.

3. Click on the lock icon, located in the bottom-left corner of the window.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Clicking the lock will allow you to make changes to your Mac profile picture.

4. Enter your Mac’s password in the pop-up window and click “Unlock” – if you have multiple profiles, you’d have to do this through each profile in order to change individual profile pictures.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Make sure to click ‘Unlock’ after entering your password.

5. Hover your mouse over the profile picture, and click it when you see the word “Edit.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider While hovering over your profile photo, click the ‘edit’ button.

6. Select your new profile photo from the options available through the left sidebar sections.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider You can select your profile photo from the folders in the left sidebar.

7. Click “Save.”

8. If you want to change the scale of the photo, you can go back into the editor and use the sliding scale below the photo to adjust how zoomed in or out it appears.

