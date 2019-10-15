How to change the profile picture on your Mac computer for a customised display

Customising your Mac, by doing things like changing your desktop background or profile picture, can be a fun way to make it feel more familiar and comfortable.

And if you’re interested in changing your Mac‘s profile photo – that’s the icon you see every time you log into your computer – you’ll only need to set aside a minute or so to get it done.

Here’s every step you’ll need to take to accomplish the task.

How to change your profile picture on a Mac

Even if you aren’t particularly familiar with your Mac, this should be fairly easy:

1. Click the Apple icon in the top-left corner of the screen and select “System Preferences.”

HOW TO CHANGE PROFILE PICTURE MACDevon Delfino/Business InsiderSelect “System Preferences” from the menu.

2. Click “Users and Groups.”

HOW TO CHANGE PROFILE PICTURE MACDevon Delfino/Business InsiderClick “Users and Groups” in the fourth row of System Preferences.

3. Click on the lock icon, located in the bottom-left corner of the window.

HOW TO CHANGE PROFILE PICTURE MACDevon Delfino/Business InsiderClicking the lock will allow you to make changes to your Mac profile picture.

4. Enter your Mac’s password in the pop-up window and click “Unlock” – if you have multiple profiles, you’d have to do this through each profile in order to change individual profile pictures.

HOW TO CHANGE PROFILE PICTURE MACDevon Delfino/Business InsiderMake sure to click ‘Unlock’ after entering your password.

5. Hover your mouse over the profile picture, and click it when you see the word “Edit.”

HOW TO CHANGE PROFILE PICTURE MACDevon Delfino/Business InsiderWhile hovering over your profile photo, click the ‘edit’ button.

6. Select your new profile photo from the options available through the left sidebar sections.

HOW TO CHANGE PROFILE PICTURE MACDevon Delfino/Business InsiderYou can select your profile photo from the folders in the left sidebar.

7. Click “Save.”

8. If you want to change the scale of the photo, you can go back into the editor and use the sliding scale below the photo to adjust how zoomed in or out it appears.

