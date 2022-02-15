How to change your Instagram profile picture, with sizing recommendations and tips

You can change your profile picture on Instagram in a few steps, whether you’re using your phone or computer. YaniSinla/Shutterstock

You can change your profile picture on Instagram at any time using the website or mobile app.

Every Instagram user has a profile picture, even if their account is set to private.

The recommended Instagram profile picture size is at least 1000 by 1000 pixels.

Your profile picture on Instagram is a small snapshot you upload to represent your account. If your account is just about you and your life, chances are your photo will be a selfie or a shot of yourself with a friend, partner, or pet.

If you have a business account, you might feature a photo of a product you’re selling. Whatever you decide to use as your profile photo, the good news is that it can be changed quickly and as often as you’d like.

If you decide to change your Instagram profile picture, you can do so via the app or via the Instagram website in a few steps. Here’s how to do it.

Instagram profile picture size

Your Instagram profile picture should be at least 1000 by 1000 pixels.

Instagram profile pictures are compressed until they measure 320 by 320 pixels — and a circular cutout is displayed that is a mere 110 by 110 pixels. The higher resolution the photo that you start out with is, the better the compressed outcome will be.

As such, it is advised that you upload a picture that is at least 1000 by 1000 pixels and has the elements you want featured in the center, so as to avoid being cropped out.

How to change an Instagram profile picture on mobile

1. Locate the Instagram app icon on your iPhone or Android and tap to open it.

2. Tap on your profile button in the far-right corner of the menu bar running along the bottom of your screen.

3. On your profile page, tap Edit Profile.

Tap Edit Profile. Isabella Paoletto/Insider

4. On the Edit Profile screen, tap Change profile photo.

5. From the pop-up menu that appears, choose to either import a photo from Facebook, take a new photo on your phone’s camera, or choose one from your phone’s photo library.

Choose how you want to select your new Instagram photo. Jennifer Still/Insider

6. Choose the photo you wish to upload and move it within the round circle to crop it.

Crop your photo, then tap Done. Jennifer Still/Insider

7. Click Done to complete the change.

How to change an Instagram profile picture on desktop

1. Go to the Instagram website on your Mac or PC and login using your account username and password.

2. Click on your username on the right-hand side of your home screen to go to your profile page. Alternatively to this, you can skip to step 4 by clicking on your existing profile picture located on the menu bar running across the top of your screen and then clicking on Settings.

Navigate to your profile page. Kyle Wilson/Insider

3. On your profile page, click Edit Profile.

4. Under your username, click on Change Profile Photo.

Click Change Profile Photo. Kyle Wilson/Insider

5. Click Upload Photo.

6. Select the photo you want to upload as your new Instagram profile picture from your computer, then click Open. Once the button is clicked,, your profile photo will then be uploaded and applied to your account.

Quick tip: Alternatively to steps 3 and 4, if you are viewing your profile already, you can click on your profile picture and skip to step 5.

