How to change your profile on Netflix and customise your picture, autoplay settings, and more

simonkr/Getty Images Netflix profiles can help you keep your preferred content separate from others in your household.

You can change your profile on Netflix to customise several facets of it through your Account Settings on a web browser.

Profiles on Netflix allow each user to receive personalised TV shows and movie suggestions based on individual viewing habits.

Netflix lets you add up to five different profiles, which is perfect for members of the same household.

Each Netflix account comes with the option to add up to five distinct profiles. Each profile is geared toward the individual, and offers TV and movie recommendations based on viewing habits.

Through Netflix’s Account Settings, you can customise your profile in just a few, simple steps. If you have children, you can adjust the type of content they can view, too.

How to change your Netflix profile picture on a desktop



1. Go to Netflix’s website on your preferred browser and log in.

2. In the upper right-hand corner, select the arrow next to your profile icon to access the dropdown menu.

3. Then, select “Manage Profiles.”

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Click ‘Manage Profiles’ from the dropdown menu.

4. Click on the “Edit” icon (resembling a pencil) on the profile you wish to change the profile picture for.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Click the small ‘Edit’ icon on the profile picture.

5. On the next screen, select the “Edit” icon that’s located on the profile picture.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider To select a new profile picture, click the ‘Edit’ button on your current profile picture.

6. A page of available profile pictures will populate the screen. Scroll down and toggle through each to find a desired picture. Many of the profile pictures available are of characters from some of Netflix’s original shows.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Choose a new profile picture from the menu of options.

7. Once you’ve made a selection, a pop-up window will ask if you would like to save your choice. If so, select “Let’s do it” to save your selection.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Click ‘Let’s do it.’

8. To finish, select “Save” on the “Edit Profile” page.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Make sure you click ‘Save’ at the bottom to save your changes.

How to customise your Netflix profile on a desktop



1. Using the steps above, access the “Manage Profiles” page.

2. Select the profile you want to customise by selecting the edit icon in the middle of the profile picture.

3. On the “Edit Profile” page there are five options you can customise: Name, language, maturity settings, autoplay, or to delete the account.

4. To customise a name, use the text box to write in the desired name for the profile.

5. Use the dropdown menu under “Language” to select your preferred language. There are 27 available languages to choose from.

6. Under “Maturity Settings,” select the ‘”Edit” button to restrict viewer content. You’ll be prompted to enter the account password before going forward. Then, under “Viewing Restrictions” you can enable which titles the profile is allowed to view based on their rating. Select the box if it is a kids account. You can even enter individual title names to restrict on the profile.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Set your preferred viewing restrictions.

7. Under “Autoplay Controls,” select and deselect whether you want to autoplay next episodes in a series, and if you want previews for titles on the Netflix menu to autoplay.

8. To delete your Netflix profile, follow the steps after you’ve selected “Delete Profile” at the bottom.

9. To ensure all your preferences are saved, make sure to select “Save” at the bottom of the screen.

