How to change your profile's colour on Skype in 5 simple steps

Gil C/Shutterstock You can change your profile colour on Skype as well as the colour of your home screen background.

You can easily change your profile colour on Skype to customise the look of your account.

When you change a profile’s colour on Skype, it will either change the colour of your own display or the background of your messages sent to others.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Like most other social communication programs, Skype allows you to individualize your profile in many ways.

There are options for changing how your outgoing messages appear, how your incoming messages appear, and how the background of your whole Skype program appears.

You can also add a profile picture or change your profile colour.

Here’s how to change your profile colour on Skype.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to change your profile colour on Skype

1. Open the Skype app on your Mac or PC, and click on your profile picture.

2. Scroll down to and click on “Settings.”

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Click on ‘Settings.’

3. Click on “Appearance.”

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Click on ‘Appearances.’

4. Click on the Colour option and choose a new colour. You will see the background of your incoming messages change in the small box above it.

When you simply change the colour, it will change how messages from other people appear in your Skype.

If you click on the arrows in the top right, it will change how your messages appear in everybody else’s Skype.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Click on the arrow at the top to change how other view your messages.

If you want to change your own Skype home screen’s background from light to dark, click “Dark” under modes. That will give you a black background with white words.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider You can change your Skype to dark mode as well.

5. Once your settings are the way you like them, click the “x” in the upper right corner of the Settings pop-up to close Settings.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.