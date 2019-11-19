How to change your primary email address on PayPal, or add and confirm a new email to use as your primary

Shutterstock You can change or add a new email as your primary email address on PayPal in a few steps.

You can quickly change your primary email on PayPal through your settings, provided that you have at least two email addresses added to your account.

Be aware that you’ll have to confirm any new email address before you can make it your new primary email on PayPal.

Here’s what you’ll need to do to change your primary email address on PayPal.

If you need to change your primary email on PayPal, you’re in luck: It’s actually an easy process – although it may take a bit more time to complete if you aren’t fully set up for it.

For PayPal, that means having an extra email address added, and confirmed, on your account.

Here’s everything you need to know about the process.

How to change your primary email on PayPal

1. Go to PayPal.com and log into your account on your Mac or PC.

2. Click the gear icon, located in the upper-right corner of the screen, next to “Log Out.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click the gear icon at the top of the page.

3. In the “Email” section on the right, click “Update” located next to the email address you want to make your new primary.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click the ‘Update’ button.

4. Tick the box next to “Make this my primary email for receiving notifications” and click “Change Email.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Make sure to check the box first.

Your new email address will then show up listed as the primary and you’ll be able to delete your old primary email from this screen, if desired.

How to add and confirm a new email on PayPal

If you haven’t already added your desired primary email address to your account, you’ll have to do that after step two above.

1. To do that, click the plus sign next to “Email” – this section is located on the right side of the screen – then enter your new email address and click “Add.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click the ‘+’ icon on the right.

2. If you go this route, however, keep in mind that you’ll have to confirm that new address before you can make it your new primary. To do that, click that address and click “Confirm.” Then, go into your email, click the confirmation link and log into your account.

