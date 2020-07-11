How to change your Microsoft PowerPoint slideshow orientation to portrait mode

Shutterstock / Jacob Lund Mac and PC PowerPoint users have the ability to change the orientation of their presentation.

To change your PowerPoint slideshow orientation, you must access the “Slide Size” feature under the “Design” tab.

You can then adjust your PowerPoint slideshow from the horizontal landscape to portrait mode through the “Orientation” option.

The process looks about the same on both the PowerPoint app and the web browser version, though the menu options will be labelled differently.

While we’re all used to seeing PowerPoint slideshows in landscape orientation, every so often, a presentation may need to be in portrait format.

The process to change your slide orientation looks about the same on both the PowerPoint app and the web browser versions. However, the menus will differ slightly due to spacing, as will the labels.

For example, when adjusting slide content to fit the new orientation, the app version will ask if you want to scale items up or down, while the online version will ask if you want to maximise items or ensure fit. Despite using different language, the options mean the same thing.

If you want to change your PowerPoint presentation from landscape to portrait, here’s how to adjust slide orientation.

How to change portrait orientation in the PowerPoint app

1. Open PowerPoint on your Mac or PC. You can open a presentation you already started or create a new one.

2. Navigate to the “Design” tab.

3. Click the “Slide Size” icon toward the right side of the toolbar. This will immediately open a drop-down menu highlighting your current selection.

4. Click “Page Setup…” to open a pop-up menu.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Open the ‘Slide Size’ menu to change a presentation from the default landscape orientation.

5. Under the “Orientation” section, select the upward-facing portrait option. You’ll notice arrows showing which way the text is facing.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider It’s important to note this option is different from notes, handouts, and outlines.

6. Click “OK” when you’re done.

7. This will immediately prompt another, smaller pop-up. If there are already items – such as text, charts, or photos – on your slide, you’ll be asked if you want to scale content up or down to fit the new slide shape.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Choose to scale content up or down to fit your new slideshow orientation.

8. Your choice should immediately return you to the slide screen. You’ll notice it’s been flipped. You may need to adjust content if it’s no longer centered or sized to your liking.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Your slideshow in portrait orientation.

How to change portrait orientation in PowerPoint online

1. Launch your PowerPoint presentation.

2. Click the “Design” tab.

3. Select “Slide Size.”

4. Choose “Custom Slide Size…” next to the gear icon.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Access the ‘Slide Size’ menu on the PowerPoint web version.

5. Select “Portrait.” You’ll also have the option to change the slide size.

6. Click “OK.”

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Choose the portrait option.

7. Choose how you’d like to scale your content to fit the new slide size: maximise or ensure fit.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Select your option by clicking the appropriate button below the sample photos.

8. Your choice will take you back to your slideshow. You may have to adjust any text or shapes that no longer fit on screen.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider A slideshow successfully switched to vertical portrait settings.

