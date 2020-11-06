How to change a playlist cover on the Spotify app for Android devices

S3studio/Getty Images You can rearrange the top four songs in your playlist on the Android Spotify app to change the cover art.

You can change a playlist cover on the Spotify Android app by rearranging which tracks are in the list’s first four positions.

To change which songs are the first four in your Spotify playlist on the Android app, you will need to access your list’s “Settings” menu and select “Edit Playlist.”

You can also edit your playlist cover on the desktop app and desktop site through an image upload process.

Aside from paying a flat rate for basically unlimited music every month and having the ability to download the app to any smartphone, one of Spotify‘s main draws is how easy it is to create and curate playlists.

Creating the covers for those playlists is a slightly different story. Some Spotify users have been openly critical of how the streaming music service’s playlist cover selection works.

When you’re creating a playlist, the cover automatically becomes a collage of the art for the playlist’s first four songs.Spotify‘s desktop site lets you manually replace the cover so long you have rights to the image you want to upload. But on the mobile app for Android, the only way to change it is to rearrange your playlist’s opening tracks.

If you don’t mind having to switch the tracks in the first four positions of your playlist now and then, here’s how Android users can change their Spotify playlist covers on the desktop and their mobile phones.

How to change a playlist cover on the SpotifyAndroid app

1. Open the Spotify app.

2. Select the playlist you want to rearrange.

3. In the top right corner of your playlist screen, tap the three vertical dots.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider These vertical dots are to the right of your playlist title.

4. Choose “Edit playlist.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider This menu lets you edit the order of your playlist, add songs, delete the playlist, and more.

5. A list of tracks will appear. To move a song to a different position on the list, press and hold the horizontal lines icon to the right of the song’s title.

6. Drag up and down to reposition the track in or outside of the first four spots on your playlist.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Press and drag the track to its new position on the playlist.

7. Rearrange your playlist like this until you are satisfied with the songs in the first four positions.

8. Tap “Save” in the top right.

How to change a Spotify playlist cover using a computer

1. Open the Spotify desktop site or app.

2. Select the playlist you want to edit.

3. Hover your mouse over the playlist cover image until a pencil icon appears. Click it.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider The white pencil icon will appear in the centre of your playlist cover image.

4. A pop up labelled “Edit Playlist” will appear.

On the desktop site, a file upload window should appear. If it doesn’t, hover over the playlist cover again and select “Choose photo.”

Abbey White/Business Insider The Spotify web player lets you ‘Choose photo’ or click the three-dotted icon to upload a new photo.

On the desktop app, click the three dots in the upper right corner of the playlist cover and select “Replace image.”

5. Upload an image saved to your computer for the playlist.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Depending on whether you use the desktop site or app, you’ll have the option to ‘Replace image’ or ‘Choose photo.’

6. Once the image is uploaded, click “Save.”

