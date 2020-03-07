How to change your phone number in Gmail using your computer or mobile device

Marissa Perino
S3studio/Getty ImagesTo change your phone number in Gmail, access your account settings in the app or on the Gmail website.
  • You can easily change your phone number in Gmail by accessing your Personal Information tab in settings.
  • You may want to change your phone number if you’ve switched carriers, changed jobs, or moved to a new country.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Along with sending and receiving messages, you can make changes to your personal information in your Gmail settings – including your phone number.

You may want to change your phone number if you’ve recently switched mobile carriers, changed jobs, or moved to a new country.

To do so, access the settings menu on your desktop or mobile app and navigate to “Personal Information.”

Here’s how to do it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

MacBook Pro (From $US1,299.99 at Best Buy)

Lenovo IdeaPad 130 (From $US299.99 at Best Buy)

iPhone 11 (From $US699.99 at Best Buy)

Samsung Galaxy S10 (From $US899.99 at Best Buy)

iPad (From $US329.99 at Best Buy)

How to change your phone number in

Gmail

using your computer

1. Open Gmail and log into your account on your Mac or PC.

2. Click on the gear icon in the top-right to access the Settings menu.

How to change phone number in GmailMarissa Perino/Business InsiderClick the settings icon.

3. Click “Settings.”

4. Click the “Accounts and Import” tab at the top of the screen.

5. Click “Other Google Account settings.” This will bring you to your account settings.

How to change phone number in GmailMarissa Perino/Business InsiderSettings.

6. Click “Personal info” on the left hand side.

7. Click on your phone number under “Contact info.”

How to change phone number in GmailMarissa Perino/Business InsiderClick on your phone number.

8. Click on the arrow next to your phone number on the next page.

9. Click on the pencil icon to edit your current phone number.

How to change phone number in GmailMarissa Perino/Business InsiderClick to edit.

10. Enter your password, or use Touch ID, to begin making changes.

How to change phone number in GmailMarissa Perino/Business InsiderEnter your password.

11. Click “Update number.”

12. Enter your new number.

13. Click “Next.”

14. Click “Get code” to verify your phone number.

How to change phone number in GmailMarissa Perino/Business InsiderGet code to finalise the process.

How to change your phone number in

Gmail

using your mobile device

1. Open the Gmail app on your iPhone,iPad, or Android device. Make sure you’re logged into Gmail.

2. Tap the three bars in the top-left corner.

3. Tap “Settings.”

How to change phone number in GmailMarissa Perino/Business InsiderOpen your Settings.

4. Tap “Manage your Google account.”

How to change phone number in GmailMarissa Perino/Business InsiderManage your Google account.

5. Tap the “Personal info” tab at the top.

6. Tap on your phone number under the “Contact info” section.

How to change phone number in GmailMarissa Perino/Business InsiderSelect your phone number.

7. Tap on the phone number you’d like to change again on the next page.

8. Tap on the pencil icon to make changes.

How to change phone number in GmailMarissa Perino/Business InsiderTap the pencil icon.

9. Enter your password and click “Next.”

10. Enter your new number and click “Next.”

11. Click “Get code” to verify your phone number and finish the process.

embed type
product
oEmbedUrl
html
embed type
product
oEmbedUrl
html
embed type
product
oEmbedUrl
html
embed type
product
oEmbedUrl
html
embed type
product
oEmbedUrl
html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.