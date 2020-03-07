How to change your phone number in Gmail using your computer or mobile device

S3studio/Getty Images To change your phone number in Gmail, access your account settings in the app or on the Gmail website.

You can easily change your phone number in Gmail by accessing your Personal Information tab in settings.

You may want to change your phone number if you’ve switched carriers, changed jobs, or moved to a new country.

Along with sending and receiving messages, you can make changes to your personal information in your Gmail settings – including your phone number.

You may want to change your phone number if you’ve recently switched mobile carriers, changed jobs, or moved to a new country.

To do so, access the settings menu on your desktop or mobile app and navigate to “Personal Information.”

Here’s how to do it.

1. Open Gmail and log into your account on your Mac or PC.

2. Click on the gear icon in the top-right to access the Settings menu.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Click the settings icon.

3. Click “Settings.”

4. Click the “Accounts and Import” tab at the top of the screen.

5. Click “Other Google Account settings.” This will bring you to your account settings.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Settings.

6. Click “Personal info” on the left hand side.

7. Click on your phone number under “Contact info.”

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Click on your phone number.

8. Click on the arrow next to your phone number on the next page.

9. Click on the pencil icon to edit your current phone number.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Click to edit.

10. Enter your password, or use Touch ID, to begin making changes.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Enter your password.

11. Click “Update number.”

12. Enter your new number.

13. Click “Next.”

14. Click “Get code” to verify your phone number.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Get code to finalise the process.

How to change your phone number in



Gmail



using your mobile device



1. Open the Gmail app on your iPhone,iPad, or Android device. Make sure you’re logged into Gmail.

2. Tap the three bars in the top-left corner.

3. Tap “Settings.”

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Open your Settings.

4. Tap “Manage your Google account.”

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Manage your Google account.

5. Tap the “Personal info” tab at the top.

6. Tap on your phone number under the “Contact info” section.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Select your phone number.

7. Tap on the phone number you’d like to change again on the next page.

8. Tap on the pencil icon to make changes.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Tap the pencil icon.

9. Enter your password and click “Next.”

10. Enter your new number and click “Next.”

11. Click “Get code” to verify your phone number and finish the process.

