How to change your phone number on Facebook, or remove it entirely

Facebook uses phone numbers as an extra layer of security in verifying identity, as a way to reset a password, and to connect users to people they may know.

How to change phone number in Facebook

1. Log into Facebook on a PC or Mac, click on the arrow in the top-right corner of your home page, and select “Settings.”

2. Select “Mobile” on the left side.

Kelly Laffey/Business Insider Select ‘Mobile’ on the left side menu.

3. If your account isn’t connected to a phone number, you can select “+ Add a Phone” to enter a number. If you’ve already entered a phone number, click “+ Add another mobile phone number” to add a new one.

4. Enter your number, and select if you’d like Facebook to confirm the number with a text message or with a call. Click “Continue.”

Kelly Laffey/Business Insider You have the option to confirm your number by text or a phone call.

5. Enter the confirmation code you receive from Facebook and click “Confirm.”

6. You can remove a phone number on Facebook by clicking the “Remove” button below the number that you want to delete.

