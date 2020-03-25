How to change your personal Meeting ID in Zoom to make it easier for others to join your meetings

Zoom With a paid Zoom subscription, you can customise your personal Meeting ID.

You can easily change your personal Meeting ID in your Zoom settings online.

However, you can only make this change if you are a paying subscriber.

Your personal Meeting ID is a unique ID for meetings you host.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Zoom automatically assigns you a personal Meeting ID – but you may want to change this random assignment to a more recognisable set of numbers.

To make the change, you’ll have to head to your account settings on the Zoom website. Changes can only be made if you are a paying subscriber – and even if you are, changes can’t be made on any of the apps, only online.

Changing your personal Meeting ID may be helpful as it’s what you give to participants when you start meetings. Especially if you host a lot of one-on-one meetings as a company leader or professor, you may want to switch it to something you’ll easily remember.

It’s important to note that you can only customise your Meeting ID if you upgrade your Zoom account to either the Pro, Business, or Enterprise level.

Paying for a monthly or yearly subscription gives you access to special Zoom features – including the ability to customise your ID to a recognisable number combination.

Here’s how to change it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to change your personal Meeting ID on Zoom



1. Open the Zoom website on your browser of choice on your Mac or PC. Click “My Account” in the top-right corner to head to your account details.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Open your account details.

2. The first tab open will be your Profile Settings. Locate the “Personal Meeting ID” directly under your name and profile picture.

3. Click the blue “Edit” option to the right of this section.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Edit your Meeting ID.

4. This will highlight the Meeting ID. If you’ve paid for an upgraded subscription, you’ll be able to change this to a preferred combination.

5. Check the box to ensure this is used for all instant meetings.

6. Click “Save Changes.”

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Save your changes.

If you haven’t upgraded your account – and are therefore unable to change your ID – locate the Billing section by clicking on “Account Management” under “Admin.” Click the orange “Upgrade Account” and follow the instructions to upgrade your account.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Upgrade your account to change your ID.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.