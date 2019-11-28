You can't change your PayPal.Me link, but you can turn it off — here's how

Shutterstock You can’t change your PayPal.Me link, and you can’t delete it, but you can turn it off.

You can’t change your PayPal.Me link after it has been created.

PayPal.Me is connected to your PayPal account in order to make it easier for others to send money – and you also can’t delete your unique link.

You can, however, turn off your PayPal.Me link, so that no one can send you money. But if you want a new link, you’ll have to create a new PayPal account.

If you buy or sell things online, chances are you’ve used PayPal to do so. The online payment system makes it easy to exchange funds online.

PayPal.Me aims to make that process even simpler, providing users with a customised link through which you can receive payments instantly.

That means the sender doesn’t need to know your name, email address, or phone number – as long as they have your PayPal.Me link, they can send money your way.

You can’t change your PayPal.Me link once it’s created



Unfortunately, once created, PayPal.Me links cannot be changed. Given that users choose their own display name when setting up PayPal.Me, that link becomes the singular way of identifying your account – and PayPal doesn’t allow that to be altered.

You also cannot delete PayPal.Me links, so if you no longer want to use the system, your one option is to hide the link by turning it off, meaning people won’t be able to send you money by using it.

Here’s how to do it.

How to turn off your PayPal.M

e link



1. Log into your PayPal account by entering your email address and password.

2. In the upper right-hand corner of your home screen, click the small gear icon to go to your Account Settings page.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Click on the Settings icon in the upper right.

3. Under the “Profile” header, click “Manage” beneath your PayPal.Me link URL.

4. On the “Your PayPal.Me” screen, toggle the “Turn it on or off anytime” box so that it is off, which will turn the bar grey.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Switch the toggle off for your PayPal.Me.

5. When asked “Are you sure?” click “Turn Off” to confirm. Your PayPal.Me link will then be turned off.

If you want to create a new PayPal.Me link, you’ll have to create a new PayPal account and then create a new PayPal.Me.

