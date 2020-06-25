How to change your payment method on HBO Max, no matter how you signed up for it

nikkimeel/Shutterstock You can change your payment method on HBO Max in a few different ways, depending on how you signed up.

You can change your payment method on HBO Max through the mobile app or website.

Depending on how you subscribed to HBO Max, you may also need to log into another service to change your payment method.

HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that costs $US15 per month.

You can change the payment method used for your HBO Max subscription at any time, though the process may vary depending upon how your account is configured.

Here’s how to do it using the website on your Mac or PC, or the mobile app for iPhone, iPad, and Android devices.

How to change your payment on HBO Max



The process to change your payment information is essentially the same on both the HBO Max app and website.

1. Log in and tap or click the “Profile” icon.

2. On the website, click “Billing Information.” If you’re using the app, tap the Settings icon (which looks like a gear) in the upper-left corner, and then tap “Billing Information.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Go to ‘Billing Information’ to change your HBO Max payment information.

This is where the process varies.

You may be subscribed to HBO Max directly, or you may have subscribed via another service such as Apple, AT&T, DirectTV, Google Play, Hulu, Samsung, YouTube TV, or many others. Depending upon how you subscribed, you will see one of two options.

If you see a button marked “Manage Subscription”



This means you’re subscribed directly through HBO Max.

1. Tap or click “Manage Subscription.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider If you see the ‘Manage Subscription’ button, you can change your payment info on the next screen.

2. Click “Edit Payment Method.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider After you choose to edit your payment method, simply enter the new credit card info and save your changes.

3. Enter your new credit card information and click “Save changes.”

If you see a button marked “Learn More”



This means you’re subscribed to HBO Max through a third-party service that handles your payment elsewhere.

1. Tap or click “Learn More.” You’ll be taken to that service’s log-in screen.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider If you see this button, you’ll be taken to the website that handles payments for HBO Max.

2. Sign in to the other service and go to the billing information page for that service.

3. Use that service’s billing pages to change your payment information. The exact process will vary depending upon which service you use.

