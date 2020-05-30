How to change your password on Postmates by entering a phone number

rafapress/Shutterstock Postmates keeps your account secure without a password.

Postmates doesn’t use passwords for your ordering account, so you can’t change your password like you would for other apps.

Instead, you’ll log into Postmates using your phone number and a security code.

Postmates lets your phone number act as a sort of password.

Postmates is a delivery app that lets users order food, groceries, and other everyday items directly to their doorstep. The app allows users to store their bank account information for quick use, so keeping your account secure is of the utmost importance.

However, most Postmates accounts do not have passwords. Instead, accounts are connected with a two-factor authentication system that uses the phone number you used to sign up for the app.

To access a Postmates account that you are signed out of, or sign in using another mobile phone, have your iPhone or Android device at the ready.

How to sign into your Postmates account using your phone number



1. Launch the Postmates app on your iPhone or Android device, and select “Get Started” at the bottom of the welcome screen. If you see a page showing you what restaurants you can order from on Postmates, you’re already logged in, and don’t need to worry.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Tap ‘Get Started’ on the intro screen.

2. When prompted, enter the phone number associated with your Postmates account.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider You should enter the phone number associated with your current device.

3. You will then receive a text message at that number, with a four-digit code to access your account. Enter it in the text boxes.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider You’ll be texted a four-digit number.

Once the code is accepted, you’ll be logged in, and can order delivery or pick-up using the Postmates app.

