How to change your Pandora account password on desktop or mobile, and keep your account secure

Marissa Perino
XanderSt/ShutterstockThere are two ways to change your Pandora password.

  • It’s easy to change your Pandora password whether you’re on the desktop website or mobile app.
  • To change your Pandora account password, you’ll have to access your account settings.
  • If you’ve forgotten your Pandora password, you can also reset it.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Whether you want to change your Pandora password or need to reset it, you can easily do so on both the website and app.

To make changes to your account, you’ll have to access your Pandora account settings. There, you can make changes to your personal information – such as your name and birthday – as well as adjust your password.

If you’ve forgotten your password, you can also reset it from Pandora’s login page.

Here’s how to do both, using either the desktop website or mobile app.

How to change your Pandora password on a computer

If you’ve forgotten your password, you can reset it from the login screen. Click the “Forgot Password?” option and enter your email, then press “Submit.” Pandora will send you an email with a link to create a new password.

Otherwise, head to your account settings.

1. Open the Pandora website on your Mac or PC, using your browser of choice.

2. Click on your profile picture in the upper right hand corner. If you don’t have a picture attached to your account, your icon will be your initials in a circle.

3. Click “Settings.”

How to change pandora password 4Marissa Perino/Business InsiderOpen your account settings.

4. This will bring you directly to your “Account” page. Click the small blue “Edit” option to the right of “Account Info.”

How to change pandora password 5Marissa Perino/Business InsiderClick ‘Edit.’

5. Click the password field to enter a new password.

6. Click the blue “Save” button to save your changes.

How to change pandora password 6Marissa Perino/Business InsiderType in your new password.

How to change your Pandora password on a mobile device

1. Open the Pandora app on your iPhone or Android device.

2. Select the “Profile” tab at the bottom of the screen.

3. Tap the gear icon in the upper-right corner to open your Settings.

Marissa Perino/Business InsiderTap the gear to open your settings.

4. Tap the “Account” tab on the next screen. It will be the first option in the list.

How to change pandora password 2Marissa Perino/Business InsiderTap ‘Account.’

5. This will bring you to your account details. Tap the password field to enter a new password.

6. Tap “Save” in the upper right hand corner of the screen to save your changes.

How to change pandora password 3Marissa Perino/Business InsiderEnter a new password and save it.

You can also reset your password from the login screen in the Pandora mobile app if you’ve forgotten it. Tap the “Forgot Password?” option and enter your email, press “Submit,” and Pandora will send you an email allowing you to create a new password.

