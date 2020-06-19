How to change your Microsoft Outlook theme to stylize your inbox or improve visibility

Allmy/Shutterstock You can change your Outlook theme on various versions of the program.

You can easily change your Outlook theme in your account settings while logged in through a browser.

On Outlook.com, you can browse and choose from a collection of themes, while the Outlook for Windows desktop app only allows you to select from four options.

If you use Outlook on Mac, there is no way to change your theme but you can put it into Dark Mode.

Microsoft Outlook has many different features that benefit its users and their workplaces. While Outlook is a preferred choice of an email client for many businesses, its workplace-focused user interface can feel tedious.

While themes can be purely cosmetic preferences, they can also help create higher contrast, easing eye strain and improving visibility while navigating your inbox. Luckily, users have options for their inbox theme, though the quantity is tied directly to which operating system you’re using and whether you’re on the browser site.

If you’re looking to personalise your inbox and make the whole experience more “you,” or want an inbox experience that’s easier on the eyes, you can change your Outlook theme through your account settings.

Here’s how to do it.

How to change your inbox theme on Outlook.com

1. With your Outlook inbox open, click on the gear icon in the upper right corner of your screen.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider This icon gives you shortcut access to all your Outlook account settings, including notifications, display density, the ‘focused inbox’ feature, and more.

2. Select a theme from the “Featured” list.

3. If you don’t see anything you like, click on “View all” to see all of the library’s themes.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider This pop-up menu features available themes at the top in a gallery grid.

4. Choose the theme you want, then click “Save” to confirm your choice.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider The entire theme library will drop down from, letting you select the same way as a featured theme.

How to set your inbox theme to dark mode in Outlook on a Mac

1. Click the Apple icon in the upper left corner.

2. Select “System Preferences.”

Abbey White/Business Insider This will be the second option in the dropdown menu.

3. Pick “General.”

4. Choose either “Dark” or “Auto” mode for your computer.

Abbey White/Business Insider You can find these options at the top of the window under ‘Appearance.’

5. Launch the Outlook Macbook app.

6. Select “Outlook” from the top menu bar.

7. Choose “Preferences” from the dropdown menu.

8. Click “General.”

Abbey White/Business Insider This will be the first icon on the Preferences menu.

9. Under “Personalise,” make sure the “Turn off Dark Mode” box isn’t selected. If it is, uncheck it.

Abbey White/Business Insider This will control whether your inbox goes dark when your Mac’s dark mode kicks in.

How to change your inbox theme in Outlook on Windows

1. Open your Outlook desktop app.

2. Click “File.”

3. Select “Options” from the left blue column.

Abbey White/Business Insider Options is located towards the bottom of the blue sidebar.

4. Under the “Personalise your copy of Microsoft Office” section, click the “Office Theme” dropdown menu.

Abbey White/Business Insider The default setting for this option should be ‘Colourful.’

5. Choose one of the four options from the dropdown.

Abbey White/Business Insider Outlook’s four themes on Windows are Colourful, Dark Grey, Black, and White.

6. Click “OK.”

