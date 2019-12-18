How to change the notification sound on your iPad for built-in apps and alerts

Shutterstock It’s easy to change the notification sound on your iPad for texts, emails, calendar alerts, and more.

To change the notification sound on your iPad, navigate to the Sounds tab in the Settings app.

You can change the notification sounds for email and text alerts, as well as Calendar alerts, Reminders, and AirDrop.

You can also purchase new sounds in the Tone Store if you want to further customise the notification sounds on your iPad.

If you’ve set up Mail and iMessage on your iPad, you may be getting frequent notifications for texts and emails.

In addition, notifications might be coming in for Calendar alerts, Reminders, and more. And if you don’t like hearing those classic notification sounds, it’s a good idea to change them – or customise each notification sound so you know what the alert is when it rings.

Luckily, it’s quite easy to change the notification sounds on your iPad. Here’s how to do it.

How to change the notification sound on an iPad



1. Open Settings.

2. Scroll down and tap Sounds.

3. Tap Text Tone to change your text message notification sound – simply scroll through alert tones and choose your sound.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Chose one of the new alert tones.

4. Go back to Sounds and tap on New Mail. This will change the notification sound for any incoming email.

5. You can go back to Sounds and choose every other notification alert for which you want to change the sound – these include Sent Mail, Calendar Alerts, Reminder Alerts, and AirDrop.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider You can adjust the sounds for all of your iPadOS app notifications.

If you really want to customise your notifications sounds, you can tap on the Tone Store and purchase new tones, from songs to clips and quotations.

