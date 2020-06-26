How to change your name on Yahoo Mail and customise how people see your emails

Christina Liao
Maskot/Getty ImagesIt’s easy to change your name on Yahoo Mail.

Whether you just got a legal name change or simply want to switch up your nickname, it’s easy to edit your name on Yahoo Mail.

And luckily, you can do it using any internet browser on your Mac or PC, or the mobile app for iPhone and Android devices.

How to change your name on Yahoo Mail’s mobile app

1. Open the Yahoo Mail app and tap on your profile icon in the top-left corner.

1 change yahoo mail nameChristina Liao/Business InsiderThe circle above ‘Inbox’ in the top-left corner of your screen is your profile icon.

2. Tap on “Manage Accounts.”

3. Tap on “Account Info.”

2 change yahoo mail nameChristina Liao/Business Insider‘Account Info’ can be found below your name and email address.

4. Tap on “Personal Info.”

5. Tap on the “Edit” option.

6. Here, you can edit your first name, last name, and nickname. Tap on the one you’d like to change and type in your new name.

7. Tap “Done” to save your new details.

How to change your name on Yahoo Mail’s website

1. Open up your preferred browser and log into Yahoo Mail, and then click the profile icon in the top right corner.

3 change yahoo mail nameChristina Liao/Business InsiderJust like in the mobile app, click your profile icon.

2. A pop-up bubble will appear under the profile icon. Click on “Account Info.”

4 change yahoo mail nameChristina Liao/Business Insider‘Account Info’ can be found with your name and email address in the pop-up.

3. A new tab will open up in your browser, bringing you to your “Personal Info” page. Click “Edit” in the top right corner.

4. Here, you can edit your first name, last name, or nickname. Click on the one you’d like to change and type in your new name.

5. Click “Done” to save your new names.

