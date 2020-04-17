How to change the lock screen on your Android device in 2 different ways

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider You can change the lock screen on an Android to a photo of your own or a default wallpaper.

It’s possible to change the lock screen on an Android using a photo of your own or one of the built-in wallpapers on the device.

You also have the option to adjust the photos’ dimensions and zoom level of your preference.

One of the coolest things about smartphones is our ability to personalise them. When it comes to what your phone looks like inside and out, we have a lot more freedom now than we did in the days of the standard flip phone – when the coolest phone out there was a Razor that came in bright colours.

Now, not only can you customise the exterior of your phone, but also the inner working of the device. There are some people who say that your phone’s lock screen is a modern-day locket, because people will set a picture of a person, people, or even a pet that they love as their lock screen so they can look at them several times throughout the day.

No matter what you set as your lock screen – whether it’s someone you love, a picture of scenery you really like, or something else entirely – it’s easy to change at any time. If you have an Android phone, there are actually two different ways to change your lock screen. You can select a photo you’ve taken, or you can use one of Android’s pre-existing themes.

Here’s how to change the lock screen on Android.

How to change the lock screen on an Android to your own photo

1. Open the photos app and select the photo you would like to use.

2. In the top right corner of the screen, tap the three dots to bring up an options menu.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Select a photo and tap the three dots in the top right corner.

3. Scroll to the right of the list until you get to the option titled “Use as” and tap it.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap ‘Use as.’

4. In the pop up menu, tap the option labelled “Photos Wallpaper.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap ‘Photos Wallpaper.’

5. Adjust the photo to the dimensions and zoom level of your liking, then tap “Set Wallpaper” in the top right corner.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Adjust the photo, then tap ‘Set Wallpaper.’

6. Choose “Lock Screen” from the menu – or, if you want it to be the background of your phone after it unlocks as well, choose “Home screen and lock screen.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Select ‘lock screen’ or ‘home screen and lock screen’ to set the wallpaper.

How to change the lock screen on an Android to a default wallpaper

1. Open your device’s Settings app.

2. From the settings menu, select “Display.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap ‘Settings’ then ‘Display.’

3. From the “Display” menu, select “Wallpaper.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap ‘Wallpaper.’

4. Choose a category from the list to browse to look for your new wallpaper. Browse until you find a photo you like.

Note: You can also choose “My Photos” at this juncture, and use this method to set one of your own photos as your background.

From there, follow step five and six from the above section to complete the process.

