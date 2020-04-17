How to change your LinkedIn banner to personalise your profile

Chrissy Montelli
ShutterstockYou can change your LinkedIn banner to give a personal touch to your profile.

LinkedIn allows you to customise your profile so that employers and other contacts can see you at your most professional.

One of the things you might want to change is the banner that appears at the top of your LinkedIn profile. This banner is visible to anyone who views your profile, so it’s in your best interest to have a banner that looks appealing to potential employers.

Here’s how to change your LinkedIn banner.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

Apple Macbook Pro (From $US1,299.00 at Apple)

Lenovo IdeaPad 130 (From $US469.99 at Walmart)

How to change your LinkedIn banner

Your LinkedIn banner is visible on your LinkedIn profile, appearing as a sort of header for your profile. To change the banner, you’ll have to upload a new image into the header. Before you get started, make sure you know what image you want to use as your header, and save it on your computer in a location that is easy to find.

1. From your LinkedIn home page, click on your name or profile icon.

How to change LinkedIn banner 1Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderClick on your name or profile icon.

2. Click on the pencil icon located in the same line as “Add profile section.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderClick ‘Add profile section.’

3. Click on the pencil icon located in the upper right corner of the pop-up window.

Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderClick on the pencil icon.

4. Click on the image you want to use as your LinkedIn banner and click “Open.”

How to change LinkedIn banner 4Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderChoose the image you want as your LinkedIn banner.

5. Adjust the banner’s settings to your liking. Once you are satisfied, click “Apply.”

How to change LinkedIn banner 5Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderAdjust image according to your preference.

6. Click “Save” to save your changes and finalise your new banner.

embed type
product
oEmbedUrl
html
embed type
product
oEmbedUrl
html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.