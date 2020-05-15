How to change your support language on Snapchat to the language you need

franviser/Shuttstock The Snapchat app is currently available in 22 languages.

You can change your support language on Snapchat through your account’s Settings to make getting help with the app easier.

Once in Settings, change your support language on Snapchat by scrolling and tapping the app’s “I Need Help” link.

You can then change your language on Snapchat by using the Language drop-down at the bottom of the Support portal.

Your Snapchat app will probably download in the language your device is set to, but you can change that at any time through Snapchat’s Support landing page. Once changed, the text on the app descriptions, labels, and instructions will revert to the language you’ve selected for the app.

However, Snapchat will not automatically translate incoming messages. That means that any messages you receive via chat will be typed in the language the person sent it in. Additionally, this language change only applies to the Snapchat app. The rest of your phone or tablet will stay as is, which means you may also have to adjust your device’s settings to swap your keyboard’s language.

If you want to change the language your Snapchat app is in, here’s how to do it.

How to change your Snapchat language

1. Tap your profile icon in the upper left-hand corner.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider If you have no Bitmoji, your profile icon is represented by a yellow-coloured human silhouette.

2. Tap the Settings gear icon in the upper right of the app screen.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider The Settings menu houses all of your account options, allows you to manage additional services and data, as well as control who can see your content.

3. Scroll down and tap “I Need Help” listed under the Support section.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider The Support options can be found four sections down from the top of the Settings menu.

4. The Snapchat Support portal will open.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider You can find answers to frequently asked questions and various help topics here.

5. Scroll down to the bottom of the page until you see the Language option.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider You can search popular support topics, ask your own through the search bar, and read Snapchat legalese on the Support portal.

6. Tap the drop-down menu and scroll until you find the language you want.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Snapchat is currently available in up to 22 languages.

7. Tap “Done.”

8. The change will immediately switch your app’s language. Tap the back button to return to your main Snapchat page.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Snapchat text will update to your selected language but your messages will remain in the language they were sent.

