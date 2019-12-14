How to change the language on your Roku device and the language used for subtitles

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can easily change the language used on your Roku device for system menus and subtitles.

You can change the language used on your Roku device in the Settings menu.

You can also set your preferred language for closed captions in the Settings menu.

Look for the closed caption language settings in the “Captions” section.

You can configure your Roku to work in whichever language you prefer.

There are two different language settings: your Roku’s interface language and the language used in subtitles for shows and movies. You can control each separately.

How to change the language on your Roku



1. Using your Roku remote control, press the Home button to get to the home screen.

2. Select “Settings.”

3. Select “System.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can change your Roku’s language in Settings.

4. Select “Language.”

5. Select the language that you want your Roku to display.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Choose the language that you want to use to control your Roku.

How to change the language of subtitles on your Roku



1. Using your Roku remote control, press the Home button to get to the home screen.

2. Select “Settings.”

3. Select “Captions.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Select the Captions menu in Settings.

4. On the “Captions Style” screen, select “Captions preferred language.”

5. Select the language you want to use for closed captions.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Choose the language that you want to use for captions on the ‘Captions preferred language’ page.

Keep in mind that not all content has captions, so you may not see any captions on certain content, even if it’s selected and turned on.

