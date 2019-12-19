How to change the language in Google Docs to translate a document or type in a different language

- You can easily change the language on Google Docs and select from one of the more than 100 languages included across the various Google apps.
- Changing the language in Google Docs can be useful for translating documents in another language.
- You can also change your typing language in Google Docs.
While most of us usually only read and write documents in one language, there may be occasions in which you need to translate a document or write something in a foreign language.
While this can be a lengthy and painstaking process in certain word processing programs, the process is relatively simple in Google Docs.
Here’s how to translate documents from one language to another or change your typing language in Google Docs.
How to change the language in Google Docs to translate a document
1. Open the document in Google Docs that you want to translate.
2. In the menu at the top of your screen, click “Tools.”
3. Click “Translate document.”
4. In the pop-up box that appears, type a name for the translated file and choose the language that you want to translate it to via the dropdown menu.
5. Click “Translate.” A new window will then appear with your translated document.
How to change the language in Google Docs to type in a different language
1. Create a new document or open one that you’ve already started by clicking on it in Google Docs.
2. In the top menu bar, click “File.”
3. Scroll down and select “Languages,” then choose the language that you want to type in by clicking on it.
Note that Google Docs’ spell check feature will also change to this language.
