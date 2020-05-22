How to change your language settings on Disney Plus in 3 different ways

Wachiwit/Shuttstock You can your language settings on Disney Plus in a few different ways.

You can change the language on Disney Plus by switching the audio settings while a title is playing through the box icon in the upper-right of the screen.

Another way you can change the Disney Plus app language is through your profile settings.

If you plan to use subtitles, Disney Plus also allows you to adjust the caption language.

Not every Disney Plus movie or TV show will have a full range of languages.

The process for changing the language settings on the Disney Plus platform is the same regardless of whether you’re watching on a phone, tablet, or desktop.

You can view legacy Disney content in four languages – English, Spanish, French, and Dutch, with more language options for Disney Plus originals. Subtitles are available in up to 16 languages, including German, Italian, Japanese, European Spanish, Latin American Spanish, and Cantonese Chinese. It’s important to note that every language may not be available for each title.

In addition to changing the language on individual movies and TV shows, you can change the app language in your profile settings. This change will only apply to that specific profile, so different members of your household can use the app in their preferred language.

Here’s how to change all of the Disney Plus language features.

How to change the language on Disney Plus within the show or movie settings

1. Open the Disney Plus app or navigate to the website on your browser.

2. Tap or click the movie or show you would like to watch.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Clicking here will take you to your account page where you can cancel Disney plus.

3. Once your selection is playing, pause it before tapping or clicking the Settings icon in the upper right-hand corner of the screen.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider The settings icon looks like a tiny screen with keys.

4. A window with two columns will open. In the first, you’ll find audio options. Select the language you desire.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Depending on the show or movie you chose, different language recordings will be available.

5. In the second column to the right, select your subtitles. If you don’t plan on using subtitles, select “Off.”

6. Close the window by tapping or clicking the “X” or back arrow icon once you’ve made your choices.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider When you press play, the movie or show will resume in your new language.

How to change the language on Disney Plus in the profile settings

1. Open the Disney Plus app or navigate to the website on your browser.

2. Click the “My Profile” tab in the upper right-hand corner.

3. Select “Edit Profiles.”

Marissa Perino/Business Insider The Edit profiles page on your desktop.

4. Click the pencil icon of the profile you’d like to change.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider This page will feature every profile currently registered with your Disney Plus account.

5. Select the dropdown for “App Language.”

Marissa Perino/Business Insider This option is beneath the toggle for ‘Background Video.’

6. Choose your language.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider A pop-up dropdown will appear listing available languages.

7. Tap or click the blue “Save” button at the bottom.

How to change the language on your Disney Plus app

1. Open the Disney Plus app or navigate to the website on your browser.

2. Click the “My Profile” tab at the foremost right in the bottom menu.

3. Tap “Edit Profiles.”

4. Click the pencil icon of the profile you’d like to change.

5. Select the dropdown for “App Language.”

6. Choose your language.

7. Tap or click the blue “Save” button at the bottom.

When the language has been successfully changed, you will automatically be taken back to the profile selection page.

