How to change the language on your Android device to the one you prefer

A Diehard Android user Switches to the iPhone XSClancy MorganYou can change the language on an Android device in a few simple steps.

Whether you accidentally selected the wrong language when you were setting up your phone or purchased your device in a foreign country, you can easily change the language on your Android by going into Settings.

With more than 100 languages to choose from, you’ll likely be able to find one that’s suitable for you.

Here’s how to change the language on your Android.

How to change the language on Android

1. Open the Settings app on your Android device.

2. Tap “System.”

Android language 1Christina Liao/Business InsiderScroll down to find ‘System.’

3. Tap “Languages & input.”

4. Tap “Languages.”

5. Tap “Add a Language.”

6. Select your preferred language from the list by tapping on it. If prompted, select the region for your chosen language.

Android language 2Christina Liao/Business InsiderSome languages offer an additional region-specific option. In such instances, after selecting your preferred language, you’ll be brought to a new page with a list of regions to choose from. Select your preferred region by tapping on it.

7. Press firmly on the two horizontal lines to the right of your preferred language and drag it up to the first spot.

Android language 3Christina Liao/Business InsiderOnce your preferred language has been added, make it your Android’s default language by pressing firmly on the two horizontal lines and moving it to the top.

You should automatically see the default language of your phone change. If not, restart your device.

